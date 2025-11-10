Liam Coen Doesn't Hold Back on Jaguars' Disappointments vs. Texans
There's plenty of blame to go around in a loss like the one the Jacksonville Jaguars just suffered to the Houston Texans. In the first half, there was a lot of praise to be doled out in the locker room. The team dominated in all three phases of the game, building a 20-10 lead by the intermission.
The Jaguars continued their encouraging play after the break, running up the score to 29-10 by the end of the third quarter. Then, everything changed in the fourth, as Jacksonville allowed a 26-0 run to lose, 36-29, falling to 5-4 on the 2025 NFL season. Practically everyone involved deserved a slice of humble pie after falling victim to such an embarrassing comeback led by backup quarterback Davis Mills. Head Coach Liam Coen was pretty specific after the loss, though:
"The reality is we gave up a 19-point lead to lose the game. Part of winning in the National Football League is sustaining a lead. We just needed one stop; didn't get one. Against a tough defense, points were hard to come by. You score 29, however the points come, you feel like you're going to have a chance to go win; didn't get it done."
Was it the play-calling?
To be fair, six of the Houston Texans' 26 points in the fourth quarter came on the final play, when Trevor Lawrence was strip-sacked by Will Anderson Jr. Sheldon Rankins caught the resulting fumble and housed it to drive the nail into the Jacksonville Jaguars' collective coffin.
Still, giving up 20 points in the fourth quarter is an absolute shame. Doing so to a backup quarterback protected by one of the worst statistical offensive lines in the NFL is a generational travesty. Outside of an early interception from Jarrian Jones, Davis Mills looked comfortable all day, finishing with 292 yards on 27-of-45 passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another, while getting sacked just twice for 10 yards. He also led a 93-yard drive to take the lead with less than a minute left in the fourth.
Liam Coen was asked whether he thought the playcalling should have been different from Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile:
"I was on the headset hearing him call. When you blitz, you're a little susceptible in the back end when you blitz and when we four-man rush we're not getting home. That's the reality. That's a hard place as any coach to be in. Players as well at times. So got to go watch the tape to see exactly every call, but I didn't necessarily think we're putting these guys in really bad positions. You're trying to hold onto a lead and make them earn it. We let up too many explosive plays.”
Never again miss one major story on how the Jaguars and their coaching staff approach each win and loss when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.