Liam Coen Is Now Facing His Biggest Jaguars Challenge Yet
Jacksonville, Fla. -- It is time for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to stand up and face his biggest test as a head coach yet.
Coen and the Jaguars have surely been tested at different points this season. They faced four legit playoff teams in a row entering the bye week, lost star rookie Travis Hunter to a non-contact knee injury, and have faced a rash of injuries in recent weeks. But this test is different.
Coen's test
Instead, Coen's test now is to get the Jaguars back off the ropes. The Jaguars have lost three of their last four, and they would now be on a four-game losing streak if not for a DaVon Hamilton deflection in overtime against the Raiders.
The Jaguars are still punching above their weight for where they were just a year ago. A 5-4 start is not a bad place to be in the grand scheme of things. But this was a Jaguars team that seemingly had a window that has since been slammed shut as a result of a 19-point collapse vs. the Houston Texans in Week 10.
The Jaguars are reeling after Sunday. They are hurting. In 2023 and 2024, the Jaguars' season went into the tank after losses like the ones the Jaguars had on Sunday. Now it is up to Coen and his staff to ensure this does not happen with eight games left.
“Yeah, we'll see. That's the whole message in the locker room just now. This one is going to sting, and it should, but we've got to move on," Coen said, "We have a big home game this week that we've got to get back up for. We had great energy and juice at practice this week. It showed with the way we started the game. We weren't able to sustain that for whatever reason in the second half, and we'll definitely have to challenge each other this week to get back on track.”
How the Jaguars respond will do more than just prove Coen's mettle; it will make-or-break the season.
