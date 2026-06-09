Liam Coen's Latest Chris Rodriguez Jr. Update Is Most Important Yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When a team only signs one free agent before the NFL Draft, there will be certain expectations placed on that lone player.

Such is the case for Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., the only free agent the Jaguars signed between March and April. But due to an undisclosed injury, Rodriguez has not taken the field for the Jaguars in OTAs or on Tuesday at the start of minicamp.

With that in mind, head coach Liam Coen provided a key and definitive update on the veteran running back after practice on Tuesday.

"I know Chris will be full go come training camp," Coen said when asked about the status of injured played.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For a Jaguars running back room that has impressed to this point in the offseason program, this is the most important Rodriguez update to date -- and here is why.

Coen's Big Update

The simple fact that Rodriguez is not expected to miss any significant time for the Jaguars is a boon for a running game that simply must improve. The Jaguars had one of the least efficient running games in the NFL during their hot stretch over the second half of last season, and they can't expect their success to duplicate without serious improvements.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with the media after the Jaguars held their fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of those improves will come via an offensive line that will be able to gel together for another season. Some could even come from the hiring of run game coordinator Brian Picucci. A big jump will also be expected from second-year running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. But the biggest improvement will have to come from the addition of Rodriguez, who plays a much different style of football than Tuten, Allen, and former starting running back Travis Etienne.

"It's a wide-open room. It's truly wide open. Bringing Chris in only continues to provide those opportunities for those guys," Coen said in May at the start of OTAs.

"I think Chris will be a good added thump that we continue to need and get some of those hard yards, which is very difficult to see at this time of year."

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The time that Rodriguez has missed to this point seems like a fairly moot point. Tuten has dominated the reps as the starting running back with Rodriguez off the field, but OTAs is not exactly when jobs are won or lost. Tuten looks fantastic, but it is only helmets and shorts right now. The work in July and August is what will really matter.

And it is July and August when the Jaguars will really need to see Rodriguez set the tone. While any reps are invaluable, now is the time for Rodriguez to miss practices and for it to not really impact the Jaguars in the short- or long-term. He will be back in a month or so when things are a bit more real, and that is why this was such a key update from Coen.

It of course helps the fact that this is not Rodriguez's first rodeo with Coen. In 2021, Rodriguez played for Coen at Kerntucky and played in all 13 games and set career highs in carries (225), rushing yards (1,379), receptions (13) and receiving yards (61). Surely some things have changed since then, but this is a player Coen already knows and trusts well.

The Jaguars are set to get their fair share of injured players back on the field in training camp. Now, it appears Rodriguez is a lock to be one of them.