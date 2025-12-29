Liam Coen Just Got the Ultimate Stat to Back Up Coach of the Year Race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their coach.

That much has been clear for quite some time now, with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen consistently having the Jaguars in positions to be a winning football team. But on Sunday, Coen and the Jaguars picked up an accolade that makes it clear he should be this year's Coach of the Year.

Coen Makes History

For the Jaguars and Coen, history was made after the Jaguars swept the Indianapolis Colts with a 23-17 win. The win gave the Jaguars 12 wins for the first time in 20 years and the 12-4 record is one of the best seasons the Jaguars have ever had. For Coen, it made him the first-ever first-year head coach to win 12 games or more after taking over a team with four or fewer wins in the previous season.

With the win over the Colts, the Jaguars extended their win streak to seven games and reached 12 wins for the third time in franchise history. Jacksonville has won four straight games on the road and improves to 6-2 (.750) away this season, its best road winning percentage since 2005 (6-2, .750).

With 23 points scored today, the Jaguars have totaled 433 points on the season. This also marks a new single-season franchise record, passing the previous record of 417 set in 2017. No matter how you slice it, the Jaguars have been a resounding success this season and Coen is the biggest reason why.

Coen has the Jaguars in the playoffs just one season after they had one of the worst seasons in the entire history of the franchise, and he has given the team new life. That means he should be coach of the year.

“Yeah, we talked about that on Wednesday that – we didn't even address making the playoffs as a team. We haven't really talked a ton about goals, about the division, playoffs, conference, Super Bowl – like we have not had any of those conversations as a team," Coen said.

"Not really on purpose, more so just because you're really trying to focus on getting better because there's so much to coach off of every week for us and even through a lot of wins, we're able to coach off a lot of stuff and keeping the mindset pretty singular on 1-0 each week. That's just been the mindset, a mentality that these guys have had and I've appreciated that and we’ve fed off of each other that way.”

