Breaking Down Jaguars' Easy Win Over Chargers
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the Jaguars' smooth 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcription of Liam Coen's comments, read below.
Liam, you had to at least be mildly concerned with how your team would respond. I don't know that you had this in the forecast, but unbelievable response. Is that above and beyond what you could have expected?
LIAM COEN: I mean, yeah. You're questioning how you're going to respond but it wasn't necessarily a huge concern, I don't think. I talked to you guys about it a little bit the other day. It was a quieter week and I think that was probably because we were pissed off at the finish last week and we play better pissed off. We are.
We talked about edge for a long time now, and when an edge and we play as a team and it's about the team all the time, good things happen typically for us. I am proud of the response for sure. I wasn't really too concerned, it was just hey, man, you don't know. We're all new together as a team, we're all so new and so you're hopeful. You know that there was a focus level last night in the team meeting. I felt it, that these guys were going to come out pissed off today.
Liam, you were down a bunch of guys today, the wide receivers, Anton, down three corners I guess at one point. What does that say about the way you guys were able to respond against that kind of adversity?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, that was what Bill Sheridan, one of our defensive coaches, mentioned to me as I was walking in the looker room. Look at the amount of guys that contributed to this game, really if all three phases, because those injuries. That impact not just the defensive position, the corner back position. Now it impacts special teams and is asking other guys to move and maneuver and play more and Christian Braswell stepping up, right?
So many guys, BJ Green had the one deal with the penalty but he played his tail off. Striggow, those young guys obviously stepped up. It just speaks to the... they knew that we needed to respond. That's really what it came down to. When you have guys out there playing for each other, playing for the greater cause and the team-first mentality, that's what it was. Everybody was involved in it and I'm really proud of them.
You said you could tell last night in the team meeting they were pissed off. How? Can you give us a little bit of color on that?
LIAM COEN: It was a hard week, man. That was hard obviously, last Sunday and when you have that taste in your mouth and it has to live there all week and you can only get so much of that taste out of your mouth in practice and going through the game planning and you're going through it and last night, we just talked about, guys, let's keep this real simple. Let's go out and cut it loose for four quarters, as a team, and see what happens.
Let's just go cut it loose, man. I don't want to think about what could happen, what should happen, what happened on the play before, what's going to happen three plays from now. Just play in the moment, stay in the moment, pick each other up when something bad happens and let's move on as a team. So, yeah, definitely had a good feeling about the way that we would respond but you never know until, obviously, you get into it.
