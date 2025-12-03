Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars Still Have Work to Do

Week 13 was a momentous win for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not many outside of Duval will view it that way, but fans of the team know that this was an important one for a number of different reasons.

For one, the Jaguars came into the matchup with the Tennessee Titans with few truly dominant victories under their belt. They got another one in Nashville.



It also gave them another divisional win. The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans have already swept the Titans this year, so Jacksonville has to do the same to keep pace in the standings and ensure that they don't lose their place in the standings due to an unfortunate tiebreaker. Lastly, beating Tennessee allowed them to leapfrog the Colts in the standings, allowing the Jaguars to move into the top spot in the AFC South for the first time this season.



The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars scuffle during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' Power Rankings after Week 13



CBS Sports: 8, Last: 13



NFL.com: 12, Last: 14



Yahoo Sports: 12, Last: 14



ESPN: 13, Last: 14



Jacksonville Jaguars fans know that it's never a given with this team. While they expected a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, no one would have been truly shocked if they managed to get upset on the road in a trap game. Taking care of business with a commanding victory was a very encouraging sign for this team and its faithful. However, the national media have avoided giving the Jaguars their flowers all season. A win over the now 1-11 Titans certainly won't convince them to. NFL.com's Eric Edholm outlined why he's not convinced:



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talk after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The good news: The Jaguars won easily, even in a sloppy performance. The bad? Jacksonville's health situation is a bit dicey right now. Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Patrick Mekari were inactive against the Titans, and the Jags lost Walker Little and Parker Washington on offense and long snapper Ross Matiscik to injuries during the game. The timing couldn't be worse, with the suddenly slumping Colts coming to town with the AFC South hanging in the balance."



"The Jaguars have earned the opportunity to play in meaningful December games, but how healthy will they be this week and for the final kick toward the postseason? A Jacksonville win over Indianapolis would put the team in the division driver's seat, but Trevor Lawrence, who played well on Sunday, might need to repeat that level of performance in Week 14 for it to happen."

