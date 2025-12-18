Liam Coen Teaching Jaguars How to Go Above and Beyond

The Jacksonville Jaguars are learning all sorts of new stuff from first-year head coach Liam Coen. He's had a phenomenal campaign so far in his inaugural season, leading this team to a 10-4 record to rise to the top of the AFC South. This is a marked improvement from the Jaguars' 3-14 showing in 2024 and well beyond the expectations they had in the offseason.



But Coen's impact on this organization's confidence, development, and culture is undeniable. The Jaguars have seen a host of different personalities come through as head coach. From Jack Del Rio's rigidness to Gus Bradley's aloofness to Urban Meyer's, let's say, lack of professionalism to Doug Pederson's apathy, no one has had the humility and charisma that Coen has displayed.



Liam Coen establishing a new culture



In Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars took the lead in the AFC South standings with a commanding 36-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They were able to pile on the points despite a downpour in Duval throughout the majority of the contest. There were a couple of throws where the precipitation clearly bothered Trevor Lawrence's release, but players weren't slipping and sliding around the field the way they're liable to in the rain.



After the big win, Head Coach Liam Coen made sure to shoutout the Jaguars' grounds crew to the press. He went even further, having his players thank the real MVPs of that victory. Earlier in the season, Jacksonville's stars also showed love to their kitchen staff, showing their appreciation for the team behind the scenes giving them the sustenance and nutrition they need to dominate on the field. The media asked Coen about his approach with the Jaguars' less heralded members of the organization:



"Yeah, that was something that, again, Shane Waldron, we collaborated on with [Assistant to the Head Coach] Jay Kaiser. No, hadn't done it much in years past. I thought it was a great idea from some of the guys bringing that up to — look, so much of what we do every day is very seamless and easy because of the work of a lot of others and we get the glory on Sundays, and we also get the negatives when you lose."



"Kudos to those guys, seriously, they put a lot of time into it, and really appreciative of those guys."



"And so, win, lose, or draw, our jobs are easier because of the people in this building and the amount of time and effort that they spend and pride that they put into their jobs. And so, very important, especially around the holiday season, to give thanks.”

