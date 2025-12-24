Liam Coen Wants the Jaguars Focused on One Thing in Week 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's squad might have clinched a playoff birth already, but it hasn't changed much for their approach.

In fact, the Jaguars' approach hasn't changed at all -- and that is exactly the way Coen wants it as the Jaguars prepare for their rematch with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars have a chance to clinch the AFC South in Week 17 as long as they win and the Houston Texans lose to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Texans playing on Saturday night, the Jaguars will know their situation entering Sunday's kickoff against the Colts . But, Coen noted, the Jaguars have this nowhere near their focus. They are simply focused on winning.

“It's more we haven't talked about those kind of goals and it's more so just trying to compete like champions every week, every day, and go throughout the process and see what happens," Coen said on Wednesday. "So, I'm sure people are excited to know that there is more football ahead of us, but we're really trying to just stick within this day and be where we're at, be where our feet are, and go compete against a good Colts team this week.”

The Jaguars had a dominant showing against the Colts at EverBank Stadium two weeks ago, but the circumstances were much different. The Colts lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an emotional non-contact injury early in the game, which clearly served as a big blow to their entire morale as they tried to stage a comeback.

Since then, the Colts have seen veteran quarterback Philip Rivers come and and quickly give the team a boost of energy, even if they are 0-2 in his starts. Rivers has the Colts still fighting week in and week out, though, and the Jaguars know they will get their best swing.

Considering these two teams played just a few weeks ago, there is not much mystery that comes to this game. The stakes are clear, and the Jaguars know that they need to ensure they take care of business.

"Yeah, because they only had two—you’ve got two games in between and you're usually working off at least a four-game initial break and you're watching everything from the season, but in your break, you're talking four-to-six game break," Coen said. "And so, we're right in the break when you're showing players your cutups and you're showing them okay, these are the third-down coverages, red zone, whatever, we're in those cutups. So, they're constantly seeing that game.”

