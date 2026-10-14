What the Jaguars' Week 5 Win Changed About Its Trade Deadline Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the needs facing each NFL squad entering Week 1, few things are written down in stone.

The early-season results can change what a team needs week-to-week, whether because of unexpected winning or losing streaks, injuries, or star players becoming available. Such is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wake of Week 5 with several weeks to go before the trade deadline.

So, how did the Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles impact the Jaguars and their potential trade deadline plans? We break it down below.

The Anton Harrison Case

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern facing the Jaguars right now is undoubtedly the left tackle situation after the injury to Anton Harrison. The Jaguars' starting left tackle was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being carted off the field with a knee injury in the third-quarter of Week 5, and it still remains to be seen whether is out for a few weeks or out for the entire season. The answer to that question could be what ultimately sets the tone for the Jaguars' trade deadline plans.

“We'll just figure it out when we get back. You guys saw last night that when we get back, he'll have a little procedure; see what it looks like in there. Don't have any new news on what it could really look like until we get in there," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday.

The Jaguars are set to start Walker Little at left tackle against the Houston Texans in Week 6's battle in London, and that easily could be the Jaguars' plan moving forward. But if Little struggles and Harrison is out for the season, the Jaguars might find it worth it to examine the offensive tackle market. This would not have been even close to being a thought before Harrison's injury, but the onus is now on Little (and Cole Van Lanen) to make sure the Jaguars don't have to go that route.

It still feels unlikely that the Jaguars would make a move considering the depth they have with backup offensive linemen Wyatt Milum, Daniel Faalele, and eventually Patrick Mekari, but this is one spot that now at least deserves some consideration when it comes to the trade deadline plans. The Jaguars' offensive line has been up-and-down throughout the 2026 season so far, and we will see starting in Week 6 how the unit responds to Harrison's injury.

"Anytime you lose a player for a game, it's always a challenge, but I have a lot of confidence in Walker [OL Walker Little] and Cole [OL Cole Van Lanen] to go in there. And these guys have played these guys so many times and have had success against them and know what they're in for in terms of the battle and next man up mentality," Coen said.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next spot to watch is, of course, Brian Thomas Jr. It did not make much sense for the Jaguars to consider moving Thomas in the offseason, but things have changed since then. We already knew that Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers were likely to be ahead of him on the depth chart, but the Jaguars have now also added rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron to the mix and Cameron has out-produced Thomas through five games despite playing a much smaller role.

With Cameron now in place and thriving, perhaps the Jaguars reconsider. Sunday was the first game in Thomas' career that he did not register a catch, and he has just three catches over the last three games. He has become a smaller and smaller part of the offense as the season has gone on, but that does not mean he doesn't offer plenty of value on the trade market if the Jaguars deem him a player they want to move on from.

The Marvin Harrison Jr. trade offers a good baseline for any potential Thomas trade, too. Until we see Thomas as a sustained piece of the Jaguars' offense for an extended period of time, his name is going to continue to come up when it comes to potential trade deadline plans. Thomas is a talented player, but his lack of production mixed with the Jaguars' depth at wide receiver makes this something to watch for the second year in a row.