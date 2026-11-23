JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few teams get into as many weird games as the Jacksonville Jaguars, and buddy was Sunday's game weird.

The Jaguars were not the better team in Week 11's 23-18 loss to the New York Giants, with the loss coming on the heels of the Jaguars losing at the line of scrimmage on offense and simply looking out of sorts compared to the Jaguars team we have gotten used to.

We break down all of our thoughts on the Jaguars' loss below in this week's Shipley's Dozen. A reminder that this column is released the day after each Jaguars contest.

On Liam Coen's Decisions ...

Liam Coen has drawn some flak for two different decisions he made in the fourth-quarter: his decision to go for two while down eight points, and his decision to kick a field goal at the end of the game instead of going for it on 4th-and-8. The decisions will be panned in the wake of the loss, but the Jaguars and Coen made the right calls, I think. They just didn't get the other outcomes they needed.

The "Go for Two When Down 8" strategy seems like it happens every single week, and it always seems to also break the brains of half of the population. But the simple truth is Coen always goes for it in those scenarios, and he would have went for two later if he had even kicked the PAT. I would have made the same call, and this didn't impact the game's final result.

As for kicking it late, most models seem to have the call as a true coin flip in terms of winning probability, but it was 4th-and-8 with a third-string left tackle and Abdul Carter looking like Lawrence Taylor. If Foyesade Oluokun's finger reaches a half an inch higher on JJ McCarthy's second down pass on the following drive, this decision looks right. Trusting the defense, and not trusting the offense, made sense there.

On The Parker Washington Play ...

There is not much to say about this that we haven't already said, but we will let Jevon Holland say it too:

Giants safety Jevon Holland on this play: "The game's over — that might have been a catch. That was a hell of a play. I thought he got his foot down, I was like, 'Damn.' But then they called it out and I was like, 'Shit, all right.' Shout-out Vegas. I don't know." https://t.co/Eid1ANMGOp — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 23, 2026

The Jaguars Have an OT Problem

Jacksonville entered the season with seemingly an embarassment of riches at the offensive tackle spot, but they are hurting there right now. Anton Harrison is out for the year, Walker Little got hurt on Sunday and didn't return, and Cole Van Lanen had arguably his worst game of the last two seasons against the Giants' impressive group of pass-rushers. The Jaguars had to put Wyatt Milum at left tackle after Little's injury, which is not an ideal spot.

It remains to be seen how long Little will be out, but the offensive tackle depth is a big issue depending on the timeline. Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele are likely next up as potential options at left tackle, which does not seem like a spot the Jaguars will want to be in for games against the Bears and Texans next month.

Liam Coen Must Figure Out Red-Zone Issue Now

The Jaguars were 1-for-6 when it came to converting red-zone trips into touchdowns, a number that is just not going to be able to deliver wins on a constant basis. The Jaguars saw the Giants go 2-for-3 in their own right, and this was the biggest difference in the game. If the Jaguars were able to make just two of these red-zone trips go their way on offense, then they would have been a much different ball game.

Why has the red-zone offense been so hit-and-miss? That remains to be seen. There are some issues ranging from penalties, to protection issues, to not converting on enough rushing attempts when near the goal-line. The Jaguars need to figure out these red-zone issues quickly, or else it will keep showing up in bigger and more important games that the Jaguars play down the road.

The Defense Did Their Part

I think the Jaguars' defense was good on Sunday! I know they gave up 20 first-half points, but seven of those came on a ... questionable Montaric Brown DPI and then saw the Giants take four tries to score from inches away. Six more points were due to Trevor Lawrence interceptions. I knock the Jaguars' defense for allowing the other 10 points, but the numbers and tape show that, outside of a few J.J. McCarthy scrambles, the Jaguars shut down the running game and forced McCarthy to try to win the game with his arm. If the Jaguars' offense was even average on Sunday, this defensive effort would have led to a win. There is not much more to say about the defense other than the offense let them down.

"Yeah, I didn't think we played great early on. I thought they came out of the half. They got a drive. But after that, I mean, you get the fumble, I mean they gave us plenty of opportunities," Coen said after the game. "We didn't play complementary football, right? We turned it over, they scored points. We get turnovers, we didn't score points. I felt like you hold a team to 23 points in the National Football League, you should win some of those games."

Did the Jaguars Do Too Much With Tuten?

Do the Jaguars have a Bhayshul Tuten problem? From my view, it is starting to look like it. Giving him 26 carries against the Tennessee Titans in a game they could have won without him a week ago makes little sense after seeing how bruised and battered he was by the end of Sunday's game, leaving it twice due to his injuries. The Jaguars have been going against the grain a bit when it comes to playing Tuten, but it is starting to feel like they have pushed the envelope too far.

Now that the Jaguars are entering the pivotal second-half stretch of their season, it is too late to change much. They need Tuten to get healthy, but the time to put him on ice was in Baltimore and Nashville. Now, the Jaguars are entering some important games with a pivotal player set to be at less than 100%.

The Davis/Bates Takeaways

The Jaguars had Jordan Davis play 35 snaps (50%) and Jessie Bates III play 66 snaps (94%) in their Jaguars debuts. Neither made a very big impact in terms of splash plays, which has since led to some hand-wringing about how aggressive the Jaguars were at the deadline. When you lose a game, that is what happens. But when going back to watch the tape, it sure seemed like Davis did his job against the run. He did a good job of freeing up other defenders, and the Jaguars' run defense was largely top-notch with him on the field. He provided nothing as a pass-rusher, but that is likely who he is going to be this season.

The lone spot of improvement for #Jaguars on Sunday was the run defense. After back-to-back poor weeks by their standards, they got back on track outside of a few McCarthy scrambles.



With Jordan Davis on the field, Giants rushed 14 times for 23 yards. Jacksonville will need him — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 23, 2026

Bates seems like he is still working through some things on the back end of the defense, which makes sense considering his position. This was also a game where he wasn't tested much since J.J. McCarthy was incapable of hitting any deep passes, though. I see Bates making an impact much sooner rather than later.

What Shocked Me

Trevor Lawrence. We have seen Lawrence press when the offensive line struggles before, such as in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. But Lawrence was straight-up irresponsible with the ball on Sunday, and with himself on one hit out of bounds while running. Lawrence holds the fate of the offense, and the team, in his hands each time he takes the snap, but Sunday saw him revert to too many pre-Coen era Lawrence tendencies. It is likely a blip, but it was a bad blip for certain. Sunday was Lawrence's fourth-worst game of the last two seasons in terms of EPA/Play, and there is no real excuse for some of the throws he made.

What Didn't Shock Me

Abdul Carter taking this game over. The Jaguars have had issues against blue-chip pass-rushers time after time, and it is clearly a talent issue. I was not surprised in the least by Carter having the impact he had, even if I was a bit surprised that the Jaguars did not say screw it and start chipping him with tight ends and running backs from the jump. Carter has elite talent, and the Jaguars have not yet proven they can handle that.

Jaguar of the Week

There are a few different ways to go here. Travon Walker had seven pressures, Josh Hines-Allen had a big game, Parker Washington went over 100 yards, and Antonio Johnson did some good things. With that in mind, I am gonna go with Cam Little. He has been the best kicker in football since the Eagles game in Week 5, and he was once again perfect on Sunday. He was the only Jaguars performer who can say they had a flawless performance in the loss, which means something.

AFC South Check In

The AFC South had another brutal week in terms of wins and losses, going 1-3 as the division continued to seperate itself between two different sides. On one side are the 1-9 Tennessee Titans and 3-8 Indianapolis Colts, two teams who have already waived the white flag and are begging for the NFL to mercifully end the season much earlier than after 18 weeks.

The Colts lost 26-3 to the Houston Texans and then released Daniel Jones the next day, just a few weeks after they could have gotten some draft picks for him. Yes, they saved more cap space this year. But next year's free agency class, like most free agency classes, will likely stink. They look awful, are run poorly off the field, and are a while away.

The Texans are the Jaguars' biggest rival for the AFC South , and they cut into the Jaguars' lead on the race by one game. Jacksonville still has a three-game lead with seven weeks left, but they need to take things into their own hands because the Texans are always seemingly on the verge of getting hot. C.J. Stroud is playing elite-level ball, too.

The Titans ... well, about the Titans.

Titans HC Robert Saleh at the end of his postgame presser:



"We have no choice but to get better. I mean, shit, it can't get any worse."



Tennessee lost 51-30 today, allowing 480 total yards. pic.twitter.com/Sj8F9WcSnn — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 22, 2026

Early Week 12 Thoughts

The Jaguars are set to get two palate cleansers in Week 12: a return back to EverBank Stadium, and a matchup with the Titans. Tennessee looks like the worst team in football again after looking semi-competent on offense for a few weeks. But with the current state of their team, they certainly look like they are capable of going 2-15, 3-14, and, perhaps, even 1-16. They are rutterless, don't do many things even average, and they have a defense that is amongst the worst in recent NFL history.

Jacksonville can not and should not overlook any foe, but the Titans should be a get-right game. But with the Jaguars dealing with mounting injuries, they will still have to be at their best to avoid letting another underdog beat them like their last two losses. But after their setback in the AFC race in Week 11, the Jaguars need this one.