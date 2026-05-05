Jaguars Mailbag: Previewing Rookie Minicamp, Free Agent Options and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back on the field soon, kicking off rookie minicamp and the offseason program in the days and weeks ahead.

To prepare you for the next time the Jaguars are on the practice field at Miller Electric Center, we are delivering our latest Jaguars mailbag on the rookie class, what we will be looking for at camp, veteran free agents who fit the Jaguars, and more.

Jaguars Mailbag

What rookie are you most excited to see in minicamp? — Y'all Gym Yet ❓ (@javalb_) May 3, 2026

A: Josh Cameron would be my answer if he didn't have an ankle injury. Considering the setting of the practices, I will go with Nate Boerkirsher so I can see his movement ability and passing-game upside up close. CJ Wiliams is another one that interests me since he was not on many radars.

The Jaguars and the Browns traded a lot with each other since Gladstone took over. With Baalke now in Cleveland this will stop or increases even more, since some of his picks like Walker Little or Yasir Abdullah still here? — Zoltan Paksa (@iktriad) May 3, 2026

A: Whew, what a question. I do not think it hurts, obviously, since Baalke would likely feel connected to several pieces of the Jaguars' roster. I also do not think Andrew Berry would make a decision like that based solely on Baalke and his evaluations, either. I don't think this hire means much for the Jaguars-Browns working relationship.

Why did no one mention that the guy that picked Tebow is the Senior advisor to Gladstone?!



Read about it in the Prospect X article. Clowning dude for Tebow and Osweiler is fair but man that guy drafted like a demon outside QB!

Demaryius Thomas, Von Miller, Decker etc. — Sporklift (@V00D00Pri3st) May 4, 2026

A: Yes sir, Brian Xanders. He joined the Jaguars last year after spending several years with Gladstone in the Los Angeles Rams front office. There was a chance the Jaguars were going to lose him this offseason to a college GM job, but he ended up staying and the Jaguars are better off for it. He is what I would say is Gladstone's version of Tom Gamble during the Trent Baalke years.

If you had to plant your flag on one UDFA to make the team, who are you betting on — offszn mode @|\|+ (@flowkokurama) May 3, 2026

A: I will go with Preston Hodge. I think the Jaguars really like J'Mari Taylor and think he has a chance to make it if they carry four running backs, but I think the undrafted cornerback out of Colorado has a chance to push Christian Braswell for a job on the roster. He can play inside/out, has a ton of production, and has more size than fellow undrafted cornerback Devon Marshall.

Are you expecting a vet to be signed, and would you expect it after 6/1 to keep the compensatory picks next year? — Lancejags (@Lancejags) May 3, 2026

A: The Jaguars can actually sign a veteran now! The deadline for the compensatory pick formular to stop being in play is the Tuesday after the draft, which means the Jaguars have been able to operate in free agency without impacting their compensatory picks for the last week or so. It was until a little bit into May last year when the Jaguars made the bulk of their moves, so the timing does not exactly feel out of place this time around.

With that said, the Jaguars have enough of a mixture of experience and youth throughout their roster that I would not be shocked if they opted not to make any moves. There are spots that make sense, but the Jaguars very well could stand pat.

Do you see the jags adding any of the remaining free agents? — tuff1 (@sikwitit98) May 4, 2026

A: It is a good question to ask, considering how busy the Jaguars were after the draft last year. The Jaguars signed Emmanuel Ogbah, Dennis Gardeck, Dawuane Smoot, and Quintin Morris after last year's draft, and each of those players played a role for the Jaguars' AFC South run -- two of them got re-signed this offseason, too.

I would say linebacker, defensive end, and cornerback make sense for the Jaguars to target over the course of the next few weeks and months. I would not be shocked if the Jaguars are inactive, either, but they at least have a chance to add to their depth chart.

In your opinion, how does this current roster compare to last year’s roster at this same point of the offseason? Better? Worse? Pretty much the same? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) May 4, 2026

A: Compared to the Jaguars' roster post-draft last season? I think it is better. They had Dyami Brown positioned as a top-3 receiver on the roster last season, and he has since been replaced on the roster by Jakobi Meyers. I also think the benefit of hindsight in terms of knowing where Travis Hunter will primarily play in a larger role makes sense, and I also think the offensive line and running back rooms are better. I know the latter seems like a stretch, but I think the Jaguars' running game will improve this season.

Linebacker does feel like a position the Jaguars are worse off at in terms of overall talent, though it remains to be seen if the Jaguars exactly feel a heavy loss from Devin Lloyd signing with the Carolina Panthers. All in all, I think the depth of this Jaguars team is better than the one they entered training camp with a year ago.

What are the positions that could have competition like

LB

EDGE 3

RB 4

Etc — BTJ SZN (0-0) (COOKING IN THE LAB) (@liamcoenszn) May 4, 2026

A: I think there are several Jaguars positions that will have fascinating position battles . There are starting roles, like both guard spots, and then key backup roles up and down the roster. EDGE3 will be a key one to watch, and I think Danny Striggow has the edge there. What about CB5? Will Christian Braswell win the job again, or will he be able to fend off two talented undrafted rookie cornerbacks? There are good questions all around.