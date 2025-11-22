Jaguars Mailbag: Talking Cardinals, Playoffs and More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another big week coming up with their Week 12 playoff battle with the Arizona Cardinals that has plenty of playoff implications.
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on the Jaguars' battle with the Cardinals, the playoffs, and more.
Q: If the Jags and the Colts played tomorrow, how would you attack the Colts offense, if you were Campanile?
A: This is a great question. While Daniel Jones and the passing game have made all the difference, the heart of the Colts' offense is still Johnathan Taylor like it has always been. I would play a lot of base personnel with Dennis Gardeck on the field, forcing the Colts to beat the Jaguars through the air to win.
Q: You only get to keep one for 2026: Jakobi Myers, Travis Etienne, or Devin Lloyd. Who ya got John?
A: Man, this is tough. All three guys are really important to the current team, obviously. Devin Lloyd has had the best season of his career, Travis Etienne has arguably been the MVP of the offense, and Jakobi Meyers has suddenly became the safety blanket Trevor Lawrence has been missing for most of his career.
I lean toward keeping Meyers if he keeps his current production up, and for a few reasons. I think he would have the biggest impact on the passing game taking a step forward, and he could help more than just Lawrence. He could be huge both on the field and off the field for both Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.
Q: On the spectrum of “Trevor would be an MVP with the supporting cast of the eagles” vs. “Trevor is a bust we pay way too much for”. Where do you fall?
A: Somewhere in the middle, but probably closer to the former than the latter -- and I say that as someone who thinks Lawrence has had, frankly, one of his most maddening seasons. Lawrence is rarely the reason the Jaguars lose though, and the question seems to be more of whether he can hit his ceiling than whether he drags the team down. Outside of his rookie year and an injury-filled 2024, Lawrence looks to be on his way to a third winning season in five years. He needs to play better, but I do not think he is a bust.
Q: What do you think happens with the OL in the offseason? Seems Little, Hainsey and Mekari are immovable, but everyone else could be cut or traded. Honestly seems Mekari is the dream 6th OL with his versatility. How do you think they approach the line?
A: Good question. I think the Jaguars could create some competition at left tackle entering the offseason, even though they paid Little last season. Because otherwise, most guys seem locked in. Ezra Cleveland has two more seasons on his deal and has played really well this season, while Anton Harrison will surely again play a starting role.
Q: Of course reps are gold. But how much good can come from Travis Hunter’s time watching, learning, listening, and getting bigger?
A: Of course he should get some, but I would imagine he is such a unique case who needs time on the field and in his role that nothing can really replicate what he would have gained from a full healthy season.
Is Liam Coen the curse breaker? We’ve won on the west coast, haven’t been embarrassed on prime time, and the team looks more resilient than I’ve seen in years. Hell that 2017 team would have fought back like these guys have.
A: Guys, I think Liam Coen is really, really good. Is it perfect? Obviously not, nor should it have been expected to be. But it has already been one of the best seasons of the Shad Khan era, and they are four more wins away from tying the 2017 team in wins -- which seems doable.
Q: Settle a debate - I said, knowing what we know now, I’m still glad we have Trevor’s contract. Because this franchise is very hard to play qb for. He disagrees
A: Regardless of how much he is paid, the Jaguars are still better than quite a few teams when it comes to the quarterback position. The Minnesota Vikings would kill to be paying Trevor Lawrence right now, I bet.
With the benefit of hindsight, is there anything you think Gladstone could have or should have done differently in the offseason? Eg. another body in the DT room, an experienced TE outside of Strange
A: The thing about the DL question is I honestly think they tried. You can't fill every hole each offseason, and sometimes the right fits aren't present or as obvious as they may be at other positions. Injuries have been the biggest impact on the Jaguars' season, which are hard to really judge with hindsight. Maybe holding onto Fred Johnson?
Who are your three most overrated quarterbacks in the nfl? Three most underrated?
A: Overrated, I will go with Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, and Jared Goff. Underrated, I will go with Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott and uhhh, I guess Jordan Love.
