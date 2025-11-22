Jaguars vs. Cardinals Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are head out back out west, taking a trip to the other side of the nation for the third time this season as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 12, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Can the Jaguars show some consistency at last?
John Shipley: That is the question of the week. The Jaguars have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL, able to blow out playoff teams or stage grand comebacks against Super Bowl winners -- while also capable of getting blown out by contenders and barely scratch by bottom feeders.
I think the trajectory of these two teams and where their strengths and weaknesses are favors the Jaguars and their playstyle. The Jaguars are much better than the Cardinals on the ground on both sides of the ball, and I think the Jaguars lean on this to ensure there is no drop off this week.
Andy Quach: I think this game will mark a turning point for this team. With each passing week, the Jacksonville Jaguars look better and better. Their wins against the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans get more notable as these opponents continue to heat up. Their losses versus the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Texans have gotten more digestible.
The Jaguars certainly need to find more consistency and a sustainable recipe for success, but a big reason why they've looked so drastically different at times this year is simply the level of competition they faced. I do believe that Jacksonville has turned a corner in terms of establishing its identity as a team that leads with its trench play, and they'll keep that up in Arizona.
Jared Feinberg: The Cardinals are a team I had postseason expectations for in the preseason, but they have shown they are a flawed roster that will likely see a change at head coach after the season. The second half of last week was encouraging on all fronts, including Trevor Lawrence. Liam Coen's message to his players before the Chargers game was, and I'm paraphrasing, to play loose and have fun. Well, I expect that consistency to continue as the Jaguars look to take advantage of a seemingly easier stretch of games to end the regular season.
2) Does the defensive line show up for the second week in a row?
John Shipley: I think so. The Cardinals have had offensive line issues all season, and few quarterbacks have been pressured week in and week out like Jacoby Brissett has. No Travon Walker is a big loss, but I liked what I saw from the Jaguars' rookie defensive ends last week -- especially Danny Striggow.
Andy Quach: Jacoby Brissett is an extremely turnover-averse player, especially for a backup quarterback. He'll do everything he can to avoid throwing a bad interception. Sometimes, that means taking sacks instead of launching a risky ball downfield. That's a good matchup for Anthony Campanile's approach as a defensive coordinator.
Jacksonville will force Brissett to test tight windows in their zone scheme, while their pass rush will work to end drives early with sacks and pressures. The Cardinals' new starting quarterback is 16th in the NFL in pressure-to-sack rate at over 18 percent. If Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead and the rest of the Jaguars' defensive line can get into the backfield consistently, they should be able to convert on Brissett at a strong clip.
Jared Feinberg: Arizona is tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed with Minnesota, is 10th in sack rate allowed, sixth in total pressures permitted, and is ninth in pressure rate allowed. This is a favorable matchup for the Jaguars, especially against a bottom-10 rushing attack. Similar to last week against the Chargers' offensive front, I expect more of the same dominance that was displayed last week. However, Campanile must be prepared for the Cardinals to come out swinging in the passing game after what Jacoby Brissett did the previous week.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: I think the Jaguars show up and play the game they are supposed to play. The Cardinals have talent, but Jaguars are better in key areas that should determine the game. Jaguars 27, Cardinals 16.
Andy Quach: Arizona has seemed like a much spunkier team with Brissett at the helm, but the Cardinals still have plenty of glaring holes that have led them to a 3-7 record this year. Most notably, their defense has been porous, and their offense doesn't really get rolling until the game's already out of hand. I think the Jaguars have another encouraging offensive performance on the road here, while they keep Arizona's attack in check, while the game's still contested. Jacksonville starts another win streak, 33-20.
Jared Feinberg: Last week, the Jaguars showed what they are capable of as a team on either side of the ball. They have a stout run game and run defense ("run the ball, stop the run"), a passing defense that got Devin Lloyd back to playing at an elite level, and Lawrence is finding consistency and fearlessness as a passer. This could be another classic Jaguars letdown, but I still believe this is a differently run program under Coen. I expect a start to a new winning streak ahead of their trip to Nashville in Week 13 as Jacksonville scores another big win. Jaguars 28, Cardinals 10.
