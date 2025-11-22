Road Warriors: Final Jaguars vs. Cardinals Prediction
JACKSONVILLE. Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to continue their push for a playoff spot in the tough AFC when they take on the Arizona Cardinals out west in Week 12. The question is, will they finally take advantage of their situation?
We discuss our final prediction for the game and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To watch today's episode, view below.
The Cardinals have faced some serious adversity this season, which has led them to a long losing streak, one of the NFL's worst losses earlier in the season to the Tennessee Titans, and a coaching staff that is truly on the hotseat.
That does not even include the Cardinals' Week 1 starting quarterback Kyler Murray being placed on injured reserve earlier this season. leading the Cardinals to turning to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett over the last month.
While Brissett has had some impressive flashes as a passer during his time as a starter, the Cardinals have still struggled up front in terms of both run- and pass-blocking. The Jaguars' pass-rush had arguably their best game of the season last week against a struggling offensive line, and the Jaguars could hope to have their pass-rush have another productive outing.
Perhaps most importantly, though, the Jaguars know that they are the ones who have all of the stakes in the game. With a win, the Jaguars would improve to 7-4 and move up a spot in the AFC playoff seeding. With a loss, they are in danger of letting teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens nip at their heels.
Ultimately, the Jaguars have their biggest chance yet this season to show they have grown up under head coach Liam Coen -- even bigger than last week, which in itself was a fairly significant moment. But with a win this week, the Jaguars can show they can take care of business in the games they are supposed to, which has perhaps been the one issue in the first year of the Coen era so far.
The Jaguars have the talent to run away with this game and make a statement to the rest of the NFL. The question now is whether they can put it together for 60 minutes and truly make it. This week, I think they will do just that.
Final Prediction: Jaguars 27, Cardinals 16
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.