Trevor Lawrence Has Career Year, Setting Up Biggest Challenge Ahead

When Liam Coen was hired to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the main purposes was to get the organization back on track. The other was fixing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose inconsistencies as a passer limited him from reaching his potential heading into his fifth season.

While the first half was a rocky start, Lawrence settled in, tallying 38 total touchdowns and over 4,400 total yards for the 2026 campaign en route to a 13-4 record and winners of the AFC South. From being touted as an average signal-caller to one of the best this season, Lawrence's progression has been a sight to see. Now, he faces his biggest challenge of the season.

Sunday presents Lawrence's biggest challenge yet

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

For the first half of the regular season, Lawrence was his usual up-and-down self as a player. You would see the grand highs and the wild lows that were a part of the early-season inconsistencies of the Jaguars' offense. Patience was wearing thin, especially after throwing three interceptions against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, a week before that game, Coen told this to Lawrence: "Hey man, cut it loose and let it rip when we do have some of those opportunities."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) enter the field during Salute to Service before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sure enough, Lawrence began to do just that. From being robotic in his in-game approach to playing fearless and aggressive as the quarterback he was known to be at Clemson, Lawrence is playing as well as any signal-caller in the game, going into the postseason. It wasn't long ago when others were saying that the former Heisman Trophy finalist was not the future of the team and that next season would be his last in Duval County.

Now, Lawrence is playing up to his contract and the level of play he is expected. It has turned the Jaguars into a dangerous football team, especially on offense and within the passing game. He is a key reason for their success on the way to eight wins in a row heading into Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) proudly wears his AFC South Division Champions hat during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Bills are experienced and have been in this spot before, on the road in the playoffs against the best of the best. While they may not be division champions, Buffalo has Josh Allen, who will not have to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in this postseason, but he does have to face a great Jacksonville squad led by Lawrence, and this head-to-head hypothetical duel between these quarterbacks will be the ultimate challenge to start the postseason for the latter.

Lawrence is only getting better, continuing to grow and learn under a coach who has found what has been missing for the fifth-year starter and former top overall draft choice. Now, he will become the key to the Jaguars' success in the postseason, however deep they go this month.

