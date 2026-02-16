How the Jaguars' Defensive Line Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' defensive line and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

Pending Free Agents

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have several players set to be free agents along the defensive line this year, both on the edge and along the interior. Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, Matt Dickerson, and Austin Johnson are all set to be free agents after each played a sizable rotational role for the Jaguars during the regular season.

The four combined for 52 appearances and 1,161 snaps during the 2025 season and were critical pieces of the Jaguars' No. 1-ranked run defense. While none was a starter on a full-time basis, the Jaguars would have spots to replace on the depth chart moving forward if most of this group moves on. The Jaguars do have options to replace them on the roster, but some moves will still have to be made if replacements are needed.

Upcoming Extensions

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The big name to watch here is clearly Travon Walker. Walker had his fifth-year option picked up by the Jaguars last offseason, so he is set to enter a true contract year in 2026. The Jaguars have never hidden their desire to keep Walker long-term, and the former No. 1 pick expressed similar sentiments at the end of the season. The question now is whether Walker gets a new deal this offseason, or during/after the 2026 season.

Walker had to fight through several injuries last season but still proved to be a bonafide playmaker for the Jaguars against the run and pass. While his numbers dipped due to his injuries, Walker is a clear part of the Jaguars' future. The only question now is what the price tag will be.

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most obvious cut candidate along the defensive line is veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead. There are a lot of more questions and moving parts that go into the Armstead situation, but the Jaguars would save $14,485,294 if they release Armstead with a post-June 1st designation.

With that in mind, Armstead was far and away the Jaguars' best interior pass-rusher last season. Moving on from him for cap reasons would make a weak position group even worse, which would be a tough gamble for the Jaguars to make.

