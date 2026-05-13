Jaguars May Have a Tough Road Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were certainly impressive on the road during the first year of the Liam Coen era, and they are going to have to do it again.

The Jaguars went 6-2 on the road last season, winning overtime matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals on west coast trips and also knocking off playoff teams like the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jacksonville's road slate in 2026 is set to offer tougher foes than last year's schedule did. The Jaguars will of course travel to all three AFC South rivals, while also traveling to play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos.

Only one of those teams is not expected to push for a playoff spot this year, while the Bears and Broncos were playoff teams last year as well. Three of the four non-playoff teams from a year ago have a Pro Bowl-level quarterback, and the Giants have a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Liam Coen during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In short, the Jaguars' road schedule is set to be one of the toughest any team faces in 2026. But despite that challenge, the Jaguars can prove that something else matters much more than their strength of schedule on the road.

What Really Matters

As long as the Jaguars play on the road the way they did last year, it is very possible they could put together another 6-2 type of performance (though they have nine road games this year as opposed to eight). The Jaguars know that the main thing can never stray from being anything but themselves, and that is how they have to approach their road schedule.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

If you include the Jaguars' two games set in London vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, 11 of the Jaguars' 17 regular-season games this season will be played outside of Jacksonville. That means it will be up to Liam Coen and his staff to ensure the Jaguars can enter their road slate with the same mindset that they did just a year ago.

Even in the Jaguars' two losses on the road last season, one to the Bengals and one to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars were dominant more than they were anything else. They outplayed both teams in each game and let the wins slip through their fingers due to self-inflicted mistakes, but it is not as if the games were not compeititive. The Jaguars should have won both games, which would have given them a stunning 8-0 road record.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As long as the Jaguars handle their business the way they did a season ago, then a tough road slate should not be anything more than an accepted challenge. The Jaguars will have to earn everything in 2026, just as they did a year ago. Just because they are playing better teams away from home this season does not change that for Coen and his squad.

For the Jaguars to hit the next level as a franchise, they will have to prove that last year was no fluke. The easiest and best way to do that? Prove to be road warriors once more, this time against an impressive group of foes.