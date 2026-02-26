Why Michigan's Rayshaun Benny Could Be Appealing Option for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have most of their needs resting on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and one of the big ones is at defensive tackle.

With Austin Johnson likely departing in free agency and with the Jaguars in need of a talent boost at the position, it makes sense for the Jaguars' scouts to put their eyes on the talent at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

One interesting defensive tackle with a tie to the Jaguars' staff at the combine is Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, who could be the latest in a long line of talented Michigan defensive tackles.

Watch Berry speak from the combine below

The Wolverines had two defensive tackles in the first-round last season with Cleveland Browns' Mason Graham (No. 5 overall) and Miami Dolphins' Kenneth Grant (No. 13). He also played with former first-rounder Mazi Smith and second-rounder Kris Jenkins Jr., giving Benny plenty of time around defenders with NFL pedigrees.

Also with Benny for one of those years is Jaguars assistant linebackers close Kevin Wilkins, who coached outside linebackers at Michigan in 2024. These Michigan ties didn't lead to the Jaguars drafting one of their tackles last season, but it does give the Jaguars insight into an interesting prospect.

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to block a pass from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I played with a lot of guys, as you know, from Mason, KG to Mazi, I had a lot of good people to learn from and just model my game after and get good coaching tips from them the past few years and wouldn't trade it for the world," Berry said.

"I was about to say, I feel like that's a big part of my development, just me being able to be around some of my good players and see what it looked like to be a first-round pick."

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) high-fives fans after 21-16 win over Purdue at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is because of those talented defenders in front of him that Benny only started 15 of the 54 games he appeared in. And while his sack numbers are not gaudy, he did earn Michigan's Woodley-Graham Award, which each year goes to their best outside linebacker or defensive lineman. Grant and Graham shared the award the year before.

Berry's traits and experience make him a fascinating prospect. With a big week in Indianapolis, perhaps he can become what the Jaguars are looking for at defensive tackle. Something he says he can provide.

"Run-stopping, that's priority number one, you know, for the position we play. But I do have a pass-rush that's ability that I feel like a lot of teams may not know, and may know, depending on what they saw over the past few months," Berry said. "Just want to be able to go out there and show it."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.