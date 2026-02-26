Three Prospects Jaguars Should Watch During Day 1 of Combine Testing

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter this year's NFL Draft without a first-round pick thanks to their move up for Travis Hunter in last year's selection process. Their focus narrows from potential targets with their original first-round choice at No. 26 overall to their first pick at No. 56 in the second round, the latest a team uses their first pick in the draft this offseason.

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, the Jaguars will have a keen eye on Thursday's on-field workouts, which will feature defensive linemen, pass rushers, and linebackers. Some players need to stand out this week to help boost their stock ahead of the final stretch before the NFL Draft. With that in mind, here are three prospects to watch for Thursday's workouts at key positions of need.

Zane Durant, defensive lineman, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates a play against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, Durant is incredibly twitchy at 6-foot-1, 290 pounds. His reported times for the 10-yard split and shuttle drills are incredible, entering elite-tier potential for what he could do on Thursday in Indianapolis. Durant is a player to be excited about if you're looking for a gap penetrator, which the Jaguars require.

Durant is not the biggest player and can get washed up in the run game, paired with below-average length and brute strength. The key here is his pass rush and penetration skills in single-gap responsibilities. This could be an intriguing prospect to keep a close eye on.

Lee Hunter, defensive lineman, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Jaguars displayed a unique approach to the draft last year, placing significant value on Senior Bowl prospects, as seven of their eight draft picks were from this event. This year could be the same, as they also put value in transfers who go on to stand out with productive years at their new programs. This is why Lee Hunter could be an interesting player to watch.

Don't expect Hunter to light it up with incredible athleticism, but his 10-yard split will be intriguing to see while also working bag drills that could display his brute force.

Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri Tigers

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr. is a prospect the Jaguars could have keen eyes for. He is an underclassman, only 20 years old, and has an incredibly high ceiling that makes him one of the draft community's favorites. Trotter explodes downhill and showcases great timing to the ball carrier, as a blitzer, and in spot drop coverage. A former West Virginia transfer, Jacksonville will certainly have its eyes peeled for the SEC standout.

