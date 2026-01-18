Jaguars Might Not Have to Look Hard for Grant Udinski's Potential Replacement

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans might not be ready to part ways with Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski yet, but they might not have a choice soon. He completed his interview with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 17. A significant section of the Browns faithful has already become enthralled with the idea of the 30-year-old wunderkind leading their team into its next era.

Cleveland has already scheduled second-round meetings with Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and their own Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, but there's certainly a chance that Udinski's second interview will be announced soon, too.

At least, the Jaguars and Head Coach Liam Coen have to be prepared for the possibility that he leaves, as well as Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's potential departure, considering he's a candidate in his own right with the Miami Dolphins.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars pass game coordinator Shane Waldron before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jaguars already have a replacement for Grant Udinski



Grant Udinski leaving would certainly sting, considering the resounding success that he had alongside Head Coach Liam Coen, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, and General Manager James Gladstone, all of whom held their respective positions for the first time in their NFL careers this past season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would have been a Hollywood ending to see this ragtag team of upstarts lead the cursed franchise to a Super Bowl.



All good things have to come to an end eventually, though. As sad as they'd be to see him go, the fan base should celebrate Udinski getting a greater opportunity elsewhere. Plus, Coen is really the architect of their offense anyway, and they have plenty of brilliant minds behind him working with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' attack.



If Udinski lands the Browns gig, a few names I’d expect Coen to kick around to fill OC opening for #Jaguars:



Nate Scheelhaase (declined last year after it seemed like it was his to lose)

Thomas Brown

Josh Grizzard

Shane Waldron (promotion)

Spencer Whipple (promotion) — Dave Nelson (@JvilleJaguars) January 17, 2026

One of the key voices behind Jacksonville's approach on that side of the ball is Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron. There's been plenty of discourse surrounding the idea of him getting the promotion to OC, considering his lackluster results at the position for the Chicago Bears last year, but he'd make a lot of sense to replace Udinski.



For one, he's already played a successful role in Jacksonville, as one of the driving forces behind T-Law's career year. Plus, his 2024 campaign with the Bears was really his only down season as an offensive coordinator. Before Chicago, he called plays for the Seattle Seahawks from 2021 to 2023. In 2022, he orchestrated a breakout year for Geno Smith, reviving his career with nearly 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions on a league-leading 69.8 percent passing.

To see if Shane Waldron ends up replacing Grant Udinski, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.