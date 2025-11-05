AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Get Much-Needed Help in Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to make a playoff run in the 2025 NFL season. After a 4-1 start in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, their aspirations went from showing some encouraging growth as a young, rising team to making the postseason, and possibly even winning the AFC South.
Unfortunately, their chances in the division were curtailed significantly during their two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Despite their strong start, the Jaguars went into their Week 8 bye just one game over .500, at 4-3, with some glaring holes they desperately needed to address during the break.
Their chances at claiming the AFC South skyrocketed following Week 9, due to their own clutch performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, but also thanks to some much-needed help from the rest of the NFL.
Jaguars close the gap
1. Indianapolis Colts (7-2, 2-0 in div.)
Last game: 27-20 loss @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Next game: vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a huge break in Week 9, as the Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-20. Indy's league-leading offense looked absolutely mortal, with Daniel Jones reverting to his New York Giants form with five total turnovers. The Steelers also gave the league the blueprint for slowing down Shane Steichen's attack.
Pittsburgh loaded up against the run, got consistent pressure on Jones, and forced him to try to beat its defense downfield. The Colts have a matchup with a wildly volatile Atlanta Falcons team in Week 10 before their bye. The Jaguars will be hoping that the Falcons can have a great game using the recipe that the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin cooked up.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 30-29 win @ Las Vegas Raiders
Next game: @ Houston Texans
Jacksonville has a huge matchup in Week 10. They were able to get back into the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't exactly the most inspiring victory. They needed an incredible fourth-quarter comeback, overtime, and a controversial attempt from Pete Carroll to try to take it in the extra period instead of settling for a game-tying field goal to squeak by with a one-point triumph.
In Week 10, they have an opportunity to prove that they legitimately pulled off an incredible clutch performance against a renewed Raiders team instead of nearly falling to a bottom-feeder. If they can sweep the Houston Texans with a win, they'll effectively bury their divisional rivals and prove that they're serious playoff contenders — at least.
3. Houston Texans (3-5, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 18-15 loss vs. Denver Broncos
Next game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Texans are on the ropes. So far this season, they've only beaten the Tennessee Titans and severely depleted versions of the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 9, they fell to the Denver Broncos, 18-15.
Houston's attack has been a disaster all season due to its atrocious play in the trenches on that side of the ball. The Texans' defense has been able to keep them in every game, but they just haven't been able to muster enough offense to win. What's worse is that C.J. Stroud exited the loss to the Broncos with a concussion, and he might be out for Week 10. If so, the Jaguars have to capitalize.
4. Tennessee Titans (1-8, 0-3 in div.)
Last game: 27-20 loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Next game: vs. Houston Texans (Week 11)
The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off the upset against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a pick-six from the defense and a punt-return touchdown. And yet, their offense couldn't do enough to get the win, despite the 14 points they were gifted from the other phases.
The Titans have a bye in Week 10 to try to further build chemistry and resolve under interim head coach Mike McCoy. They've been mostly trending in the right direction; however, they sold off parts before the trade deadline and will want to lose as many games as possible to boost their chances at landing a transformative talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Never again miss one major update to the Jaguars' standings in the AFC South when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.