Most Narrative-Heavy Revenge Games on the Jaguars' 2026 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Every single week in the NFL is about one thing: winning. But along the way, narratives are what draw us in every single battle, no matter the stakes or records involved.

The Jaguars' official 2026 schedule has given them a number of fascinating games, including three different trips to primetime. But which Jaguars games have the most juice behind them? Which ones can truly be considered revenge games? We break it down below.

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Travis Hunter Game. Or the Tyson Campbell Game. Heck, for some it is even the Greg Newsome Game or the Trent Baalke game. There might even be a few Michigan fans displaced in Florida who consider it the Mason Graham game. But no matter how you look at it, the Jaguars' season-opener against the Cleveland Browns offers a ton of storylines.

The biggest storyline will surely be Hunter. The Browns seemed destined to pick the Heisman Trophy-winner, with general manager Andrew Berry even comparing him to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani during the draft process. But after a Jaguars blockbuster trade sent Hunter to Jacksonville, Hunter and the Browns became interlinked for the rest of his career.

The winner of the Travis Hunter trade won't be determined by this game, but that doesn't take away any of the punch from it. All of the smaller connections between the two franchises only add to this game. It was an interesting choice for a season-opener, but it ist least one that does not have any shortage of things to talk about.

Week 2 @ Denver Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Few teams have been able to go into Mile High Stadium and punch the Denver Broncos in the mouth in recent years. That is exactly what the Jaguars did last year, though, dominating the Broncos physically on both sides of the ball in a late-season blowout. That game clearly left a mark on the Broncos, who had a mostly despondent locker room after the stunner.

The "small market" comments first made by Sean Payton and then elevated by Jaguars head coach Liam Coen add another layer to this game, which could be seen by some as a potential AFC Championship Game preview. This is one of the most important games on the Jaguars' entire schedule, and both sidelines are going to be more than ready for it.

This is more of a revenge game for the Broncos than the Jaguars, but those are the revenge games that teams must look out for the most at times -- this is one of those times, especially considering how last year's game played out.

Weeks 10 & 12 vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Robert Saleh and Liam Coen have each buried the hatchet from last year's dust up in Week 4. The story has been told countless times at this point -- Saleh said Coen and the Jaguars had the best sign-stealing system in the NFL, Coen and the Jaguars used it as a rallying cry, and the two then, well, discussed it after the game as they were seperated by players and staff members.

But the Saleh-Coen relationship is always going to be at the centerpoint of Titans-Jaguars games for years to come. It is a fascinating twist to what is already the Jaguars' deepest and most hated rivalry. Saleh's defense lost to Coen and the Jaguars last year, so Saleh would likely love the last word this time around. The fact these two teams already hate each other and had several run-ins during games last year only adds to this revenge game.

Week 15 @ Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For my money, the Jaguars' second game against the Texans this year is set to be their biggest revenge game. The Jaguars play the Texans in London in Week 6 in a neutral site home game, but it is their trip to Houston that will have much more interest and motivation behind it considering what happened to the Jaguars in Houston last year.

Coen and the Jaguars firmly believed that the Jaguars' fantastic eight-game winning streak to end the season happened as a result of the Jaguars' horrible Week 9 loss to the Texans in Houston. The Jaguars gave up the worst blown-lead in franchise history to backup quarterback Davis Mills, and the Jaguars had to win every game for two months to make sure it did not come back to bite them. This will be the Jaguars' chance to avenge what is, so far, the worst loss of the Liam Coen era.