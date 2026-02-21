Why the Jaguars Must Quickly Make a Critical Decision on Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to make a lot of decisions this offseason with their roster and what they want to do to improve and make this team better for next season.

Some of those decisions are going to be hard, and that comes with having the type of success they did last season. A decision that you must keep on your radar is with young, talented star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Is it possible that we see a trade for the former first-round pick?

Thomas will be entering his third season in the National Football League, and last season we did not have the season many or even himself expected. His numbers went down from his rookie season, and drops became a big problem for Thomas. It could all be nothing, or it could be things that played a factor in that. One thing is certain: Thomas will get better this offseason, and he will do everything to improve for next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does Trading Brian Thomas Jr make sense for the Jaguars?

"Thomas’ production (including the postseason) plummeted from 87 to 50 catches, 1,282 to 729 yards, and 10 to three touchdowns," said Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. It was stunning considering the expectations. By year’s end, he was the fourth option behind receivers Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington and tight end Brenton Strange. But the Jaguars should stick with Thomas. Yes, this is a shift for me since midseason 2025, but the circumstances have changed."

“Among NFL receivers in the regular season, Thomas ranked tied for 43rd in catches (48) and yards per catch (14.7), 36th in yards (707), tied for 70th in touchdowns (two)."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I wouldn’t say it was frustrating,” Thomas said last month when I asked him about 2025. “It was a lot of adversity to grow from. A lot of learning lessons I would say," said Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“Thomas should benefit from a second season in Coen’s offense and a first offseason catching passes from Lawrence. Coen will add and delete plays and concepts from his system, but the core tenets will remain the same," added O'Halloran.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It gives you a lot of comfort knowing what you’re getting into,” Thomas said.

For the coaches, it’s three questions: How to best utilize Thomas? Is he simply an outside-the-numbers target who can stretch the field vertically? And can he be trusted on shallow crosses or deep overs like Meyers and Washington?”

