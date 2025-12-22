Why an MVP Buzz Is Growing for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit a whole new level in 2025.

Lawrence has played well before, such as the second-half of the 2022 season and the 2023 season, before he started to see injuries stack up. But the Jaguars' fifth-year quarterback has surpassed even those hot streaks in 2025, and his performance against the Denver Broncos has now brought his name into MVP talks.

Lawrence for MVP?

As ESPN analyst Pete Schrager stated on 'The Pat McAfee Show', what Lawrence and the Jaguars have done this season has rightfully placed Lawrence's name alongside those like Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye when it comes to the 2025 MVP race, a race Lawrence is suddenly participating in.

"Good for Trevor, because how many of these early-round quarterbacks do we just crap on in the media, and it just destroys them?" Schrager said.

"Trevor Lawrence just sat back there, didn't lash out at one time, just kind of stood in your pocket like you said, and has been unbelievable. I know when you hear the MVP talk, and it is all Stafford and Drake Maye. There is an argument to be made if you want to talk about taking a franchise from the dregs and lifting them up on your back and taking them to where they are,

Lawrence has recorded a career-high 33 total touchdowns (26 passing, seven rushing), the second most in a single season in franchise history. He is the first player in franchise history to record mul- tiple seasons with 30-plus touchdowns (2022). His 26 touchdown passes are also a career-high and the second most in a season in franchise history.

Lawrence has been arguably the NFL's best quarterback over the last month, even surpassing the run he had in 2022 that earned him the first MVP votes of his career. If the Jaguars can hit the jackpot scenario and earn the AFC's No. 1 seed, and if Lawrence continues to have big touchdown days like the last two games (eight passing touchdowns, two rushing), then he has a geniune case to make.

Lawrence took time to find his groove in a new offense and system, but it has been all systems go for the last month. If he keeps it up, it hard to make an argument against his MVP case.

“I think he’s had some stretches in his career where he’s really played at a high level, but the consistency that you’re talking about, especially during this stretch that we’ve had, it’s the best I’ve seen him in terms of being around him in a short period of time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the Broncos game.

"It’s no surprise, really. We’ve stayed the course, he has stayed the course. We’ve tried to make the game tailored to him in a lot of ways and he’s stepping up for us and making critical throws, critical scrambles, protection changes, run cans, alerts. He’s doing it all. He’s doing everything that you want your guy to be doing and he’s doing it at a high level right now.”

