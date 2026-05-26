15 Players to Watch When Jaguars OTAs Start This Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After weeks of anticipation, the next step of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason is finally here.

Free agency, the draft, and rookie minicamp have all come and gone. Now, the Jaguars are set to take the field for OTAs, giving the Jaguars' rookie class and veteran roster a chance to share the practice field.

Tuesday's OTA practice will be the first of a month of offseason practices, and there are more than a few players to keep an eye on. Here are 15 players worth monitoring with the start of OTAs.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball for a touchdown but was called back on an offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a tough 2025 season, now is the time for Brian Thomas Jr. to begin building the momentum for a rebound season . Thomas' performance in practice over the course of the next month will not make or break his third season, of course, but perhaps nobody on the roster would benefit more from a strong OTA showing than Thomas considering how his sophomore campaign went.

Thomas was still widely-respected by defenses last year due to his game-changing vertical speed, with defenses routinely putting their No. 1 cornerbacks on Thomas over the course of the year -- even after the addition of Jakobi Meyers. If he can display that speed and create some big plays in OTAs, he will create some big excitement about the passing game's future.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' second selection in last year's draft, Caleb Ransaw missed his rookie season with a foot injury he sustained in training camp. Unlike most of the players who finished the year injured, such as Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, and Cole Van Lanen, Ransaw should be on the field on a full-time basis during OTAs and will get a big chance to make an impression.

Ransaw has the potential to change the ceiling of the Jaguars' secondary, even if he serves as the No. 3 safety instead of as an every-week starter. If Ransaw is the player the Jaguars believed he was when they drafted him last year, he could be a serious boost to the entire defense. His return is one of the most important parts of this year's OTAs.

OL Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' second third-round pick a year ago, just one pick after Ransaw , Wyatt Milum played sparingly as a rookie. There is no clear and obvious path to him getting a starting role in his sophomore season, but the Jaguars have routinely given players a chance to shoot up the depth chart and it is not like either Ezra Cleveland or Patrick Mekari are locked-in starters.

It is tough to evaluate offensive linemen during OTAs, but if Milum can stay healthy and get some reps with the other starting linemen in some fashion then it should be considered a win for the former West Virginia lineman. It will also be interesting to see if Milum is the official swing tackle with Van Lanen sidelined and Walker Little likely set to run with the starters.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' biggest offseason veteran addition, Chris Rodriguez will have plenty of eyes on him this season. He was used mostly as a role player in Washington, so there is a real chance he gets a career-high volume of touches and snaps this season, even if the Jaguars do not officially have a true No. 1 running back.

Whether Rodriguez can make some plays in the passing game over the course of OTAs might be the greatest indicator of just how big a role he can have. He has far less experience in the passing game than any of the other four running backs on the Jaguars' roster who have played an NFL season, so his ability as a pass-catcher this summer could tell us whether that was by design or negligence from Washington.

LB Jalen McCleod

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) wraps up a tackling dummy during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another draft pick from last season who missed the year due to injury, Jalen McLeod will have a chance to fight for a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster starting this week. McLeod was impressive in training camp last year before his injury, and the Jaguars liked his pass-rush ability and versatility when he was coming out of Auburn.

Dennis Gardeck is the Jaguars' clear starter at strongside linebacker, but the backup spot still needs to be sorted. With the Jaguars looking for any pass-rush options they can find, it would be a big boon for the roster if McLeod is able to make some kind of impact as a pass-rusher. Now is the time he can start to take the steps toward that.

WR Michael Wortham

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Wortham (0) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A sparkplug player who can be a true gadget on offense, Michael Wortham produced in college as both a rusher and as a pass-catcher, and he also clearly has a lot of value as a punt returner. Worthham has a steep climb to make the roster, but OTAs is the type of setting that a player with his skill-set can stand out.

It is worth noting that the Jaguars may want to have options in the return game since Parker Washington is set to play a larger role on offense, too. Perhaps Wortham can prove to be one of those options over the next few weeks.

CB Devon Marshall & CB Preston Hodge

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Jaguars only added two new faces at cornerback this offseason with these undrafted free agent cornerbacks. They have similar profiles, too, though Devon Marshall has the distinction of leading the nation in pass breakups last year. Marshall seems like a top-level culture fit as well.

A college teammate of Travis Hunter, Preston Hodge could find himself back in the secondary alongside the Heisman winner if he can make the team. Hodge has the size and versatility to stick around on a roster in the NFL. It was a bit of a surprise he wasn't drafted, and the battle between him and Marshall (and Keith Taylor) should be one of the most interesting battles on the roster.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of two tight ends the Jaguars drafted last month, Tanner Koziol has an interesting skill-set that no other tight end on the roster has. Koziol can function as a jumbo-sized wide receiver, which is a skill-set the Jaguars have not had at tight end since Evan Engram left. This is the kind of setting where a player like Koziol can shine, too.

“Obviously, what I do in the red zone and what I do in the pass game is very good. And for what I do, I can only get better at it," Koziol said after he was drafted. "And then I really respect Coach Angulo—and senior ball, I really wanted to put on film that I could move people, that I want to be in the run game, that I'm very willing and I need to be coached up some more and I'm going to continue to work on that. And that's something that he saw in me as well. He saw the potential that I have in the run game and he trusts that he's a coach that could coach me up to get it done and continue to get better.”

DB Rayuan Lane

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rayuan Lane was one of the best special teamers on the roster last season, and he ended up leading the entire team in special teams snaps and tackles. The fact he did that as a rookie vindicated the Jaguars' decision to move on from long-time special teams ace Daniel Thomas, and it was a strong first season.

Lane also impressed on defense in limited snaps last season, and he can continue to prove that he deserves those chances in 2026 with a strong OTAs. He will have to fight rookie cornerback Jalen Huskey for snaps as well.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) hits a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

J'Mari Taylor will have to earn his place with the Jaguars since they have two experienced running backs in Ameer Abdullah and DeeJay Dallas who can also perform in the RB4 role. The fact Taylor has experience in the return game should help his case, and he gives the Jaguars a legit high-upside option at the role.

The Jaguars considered drafting Taylor, who was one of the most productive running backs in the country last season. He will have a chance to show why over the next few weeks, and could propel himself to a spot on the practice squad as a result.

"When you looked at him against some of the I guess you’d call it top backs in the draft, production against the same teams and what that looked like I thought was pretty impressive," Coen said last month. "Obviously, the season that Virginia had, a lot of it had to do with his success and his ability to both affect the game in the run and the pass game as well. So, people just slip, like bounce off of him in ways. He forced a lot of missed tackles and he's super sharp.”

QB Joey Aguilar

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The battle for the Jaguars' QB3 job is on! Carter Bradley held the spot last year and maintained a role on special teams all season long as a result. Joey Aguilar had a ton of college experience and production, and he clearly has the size and arm that the NFL requires. The question now is whether he can show the accuracy that Coen's offense requires.

"Yeah. I think Joey's done a nice job of learning a lot of information in a short period of time. Especially so much different than he is used to, right? Just from a cadence standpoint, that's something that he's had to get used to doing over the last 48 hours," Coen said after rookie minicamp.

"think he did a nice job of running the show, if you will. Handling, I mean these weren't all just call it and run it plays either, like we had Cans and Oscars in there and I think he did a nice job operating."

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the standout performers from rookie minicamp, sixth-round wide receiver CJ Williams has a lot to gain during OTAs. The Jaguars do not seem like a team that will cut many rookie draft picks moving forward, so it does not feel like his spot on the roster is in question. But that doesn't mean Williams can't command more attention with a strong OTA period.

As things stand today, Williams looks like the Jaguars' No. 6 receiver and likely a game day healthy scratch. If he can make some big plays in OTAs and build momentum for training camp, however, he could give the Jaguars a reason to expand his role as a rookie and give him a real chance to make contributions on offense.

LB Jack Kiser

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' fourth-round selection a year ago, Jack Kiser did not see many snaps on defense unless the Jaguars were in big second-half leads. Ventrell Miller looks like he is set to be the clear starter at linebacker across from Foyesade Oluokun, but this is still an important period for Kiser considering the future of the linebacker room.

Oluokun has been the heart ad sould of the Jaguars' defense for years, but eventually the Jaguars will need to replace him. If Kiser is going to potentially be that option, then Jacksonville will need to see something from him in OTAs and training camp because the reps would be limited once the regular-season rolls around.

DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is not hard to see why the Jaguars made their April trade for Ruke Orhorhoro . He offers legit pass-rush juice that most of their defensive tackles last year simply did not have, and he is still young and on a cheap deal. That is not to say Orhorhoro will solve the Jaguars' interior pass-rush issues, but he at least gives them a high-ceiling option for Anthony Campanile and his staff to develop.

The Jaguars also seem keen on the idea of Orhorhoro playing more than just three-technique. Campanile likes for his defensive linemen to play multiple roles, and the Jaguars seem to think Orhorhoro can do that.

“Yeah, I think the idea that he can offer a skillset that only enhances our capacity to pressure the QB jumps out in a real way. In the same breath, I know he offers a lot of flexibility and versatility that we can move him inside and out, depending on if it's base and sub. I’m excited about the idea of getting some fresh legs," James Gladstone said after the first-round of the draft.