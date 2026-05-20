Six Jaguars Undrafted Rookies Who Will Really Matter During OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off OTAs next week, and this will be the first chance for each of the Jaguars' rookies to share a field with the veterans.

That, of course, is big news for the Jaguars' rookie draft class. But outside of the Jaguars' 10 draft picks, there are also 16 undrafted free agents who will be looking to make their mark. Which of those undrafted free agents deserve some extra attention when Jaguars OTAs roll around? We break it down below.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) catches a contested pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have made the case for Jaguars rookie running back J'Mari Taylor on a few different occasions now, and it is not hard to see why. Not only does the former walk-on check a ton of boxes for the Jaguars off the field in terms of how he fits into their culture, but the fact he was one of the country's most productive running backs last ytear was no fluke.

Taylor will have to win a spot on the Jaguars' roster and/or practice squad, however. The Jaguars have two experienced veterans in DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah who each have special teams value, and Taylor will have to beat out both of them to have a chance to stick around. His journey toward doing so will begin next week.

CB Devon Marshall & CB Preston Hodge

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The only two new faces at cornerback fort the Jaguars this season are undrafted rookies Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge. Each player was among the most productive cornerbacks in the nation last year in terms of ball production, and that is something the Jaguars have placed a high mark on during the Anthony Campanile era.

For either of these rookies to have a chance to make the roster, though, they will have to beat out not only each other but also veteran cornerback Christian Braswell. If they can manage to do that, then they very well could have a shot.

DB Devin Neal

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Devin Neal (36) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is a way to craft a role for any depth playere on the Jaguars' roster, it is on special teams. Danny Striggow, B.J. Green and Quintin Morris were all arguably on the roster last year for special teams before anything else, and they managed to turn those reps into increases roles on offense and defense. So who could be that player this season? Rookie safety Devin Neal makes a lot of sense.

Neal was a productive college player who has special teams experience and the size to make an impact on coverage teams. He would likely be a practice squad-level player this year, but making an impact on special teams could give him looks in the future depending on what happens with Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson after the 2026 season.

WR Michael Wortham

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Wortham (0) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have plenty of receiver depth -- that is why I do not believe the Jaguars need to trade for A.J. Brown . With that said, there is a role in the receiver room that has not been claimed, and Michael Wortham could be the right candidate to step up. An incredibly productive college player as both a pass-catcher, rusher, and return-man, Wortham could get an early chance to be slot receiver depth and make an impact on special teams.

As things stand today, Parker Washington and Travis Hunter arer the two receivers on the depth chart who qualify as slot targets on a full-time basis. Josh Cameron almost never lined up in the slot in college and CJ Williams projects as an outside receiver.If the Jaguars want to add depth to the slot receiver spot, Wortham would likely be the best option on hand. The fact that he was such a gifted returner in college could mean the Jaguars can officially take Washington off the punt team, too.

OL Garrett DiGiorgio

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) drills next to outside linebacker Jimto Obidegwu (62) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only offensive lineman the Jaguars added during free agency and the NFL Draft was third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who should compete for a spot at guard early on as a rookie. But the fact that Pregnon does not look like he will provide depth at offensive tackle does mean there is a chance for rookie offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio to battle for a spot.

DiGiorgio projects as an experienced player who can potentially play both tackle and guard after three years starting at right tackle and then ending his college career at right guard. The Jaguars need tackle depth with Cole Van Lanen's injury, which will keep him off the field until sometime in training camp, and DiGiorgio looks like the only rookie who can make an impact there.