The 5 Biggest Winners of the Jaguars' Entire Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could still make a move here or there before they kick off Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but for all intents and purposes it appears their biggest moves have been made.

The Jaguars' offseason saw them mostly sit out of free agency while adding 10 rookies in last month's draft. Add in a few key departures and depth chart moves, and there are a few Jaguars who have clearly benefited from the team's offseason moves and direction more than others. Here are the five Jaguars who are the biggest winners after their offseason.

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was an excellent offseason for Travis Hunter and his desires to play on both sides of the ball, even if his trending defensive role has infuriated the fantasy football sector. But considering that it appears Hunter will play a much larger role on defense this year than he did as a rookie, it is hard to say Hunter is not one of the biggest winners of the Jaguars' entire offseason. Now, it is up to him and the Jaguars to take advantage of it in his second season.

The Jaguars did not make any additions at cornerback, where Hunter is slated to step into the No. 1 cornerback role. Greg Newsome departed in free agency for the New York Giants and the Jaguars did not draft a single cornerback, instead signing a pair of undrafted rookies after the draft. This opens the door for Hunter to be the Jaguars' top cornerback, a role he should thrive in. On the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars made no serious additions at wide receiver that should limit what Hunter does on the offensive side of the ball either.

Ventrell Miller

Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) shown on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ventrell Miller perhaps benefited from the Jaguars' draft haul more than any other player on the Jaguars' entire roster. The Jaguars were widely expected to select a linebacker early on in the draft, perhaps as early as with the No. 56 overall pick. Instead, the Jaguars did not touch the linebacker room until their final pick with seventh-rounder Parker Hughes. The Middle Tennessee State product is the only addition the Jaguars made all offseason counting free agency, the draft, and undrafted free agency.

With so few fresh faces at linebacker, Miller does not really have anyone to truly test him for the starting job across from Foyesade Oluokun. He will still have to earn it in camp and beat out the likes of Hughes and former undrafted linebacker Branson Combs, but there is little reason to think that he will not do it. The Jaguars are clearly taking a leap of faith with Miller in the starting role, but their confidence is rooted in what they from him in practice and in live action last season.

LeQuint Allen

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have to replace nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns after Travis Etienne left in free agency, and LeQuint Allen is set to be a big part of the Jaguars' bold plans at running back to replace him. The reason Allen is the winner on here and not Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr? Because Allen might help replace the part of Etienne's game the Jaguars could miss the most.

Etienne was a genuinely big part of the Jaguars' passing game last season, especially over the second half of the year. As a result, there were limited chances for Allen or Tuten to make an impact in that area. With Etienne now out of the picture and with Rodriguez being limited as a pass-catcher, it is Allen who could replace the largest number of Etienne's targets. Tuten can make plays as a receiver, too, but Allen is already the Jaguars' third-down back and had a ton of receiving production in college.

Walker Little

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars only added one offensive lineman this offseason after completely retooling the unit in free agency and the draft a year ago. That lineman, Emmanuel Pregnon , projects as a guard and might not have tackle flexibility, which is good news for veteran offensive tackle Walker Little. Little faced a tough season a year ago, but the Jaguars kept him on the roster instead of trading or releasing him, and it is clear he will play some kind of role.

What will that role be exactly? Early on, that likely depends on the health of starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen. If Van Lanen's return to the field after his knee injury in Week 18 is delayed, the Jaguars could be more than comfortable with the experienced Little at left tackle. If Van Lanen returns, Little gives the Jaguars a versatile tackle who also has the ability to play guard. Nothing happened this offseason to suggest Little will be fighting someone other than Van Lanen for snaps, which makes him a winner.

Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anton Harrison is one of several players from the Jaguars' impressive 2023 draft class that is due a new deal, joining the likes of Brenton Strange and Parker Washington, and perhaps Antonio Johnson and Ventrell Miller. Harrison very well may be the last to get paid amongst the trio of him, Strange and Washington since the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option, but that doesn't change the big payday he seems to be in line for.

The Jaguars' regime handled two fifth-year options a year ago with very different results. They accepted Travon Walker's, but he signed a $100 million-plus deal this offseason before he ever played a game on the option. Then there was Devin Lloyd, who had his option declined and then left in free agency after a career season.

With the Jaguars picking up Harrison's option, it is clear he is in their long-term plans. Add in the fact that they have drafted two guards in the last two drafts and no offensive tackles, and it is clear Harrison is their long-term right tackle and very high up on the list of players who will get paid.