New-Look NFC Foe, Not Jaguars, Listed as Ideal Fit for Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Etienne is one of the most productive running backs the franchise has ever had, but even that doesn't guarantee his return in 2026.

Etienne , who just wrapped up his fifth season with the Jaguars , was arguably the heart of the offense more weeks than not during a career season in 2025. And as a result, he is bound to get paid in March -- whether by the Jaguars or by someone else.

Etienne's fit

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at which landing spots made the most sense for the top five running backs in free agency, and the Jaguars did not land as Etienne's top destination. Instead, the Arizona Cardinals -- who saw Etienne make quite a few big plays against them this past season -- were given the nod.

It is understandable why considering the issues the Cardinals had with the running game last season. The Jaguars first-hand made them a one-dimensional team that had to throw the ball all over the field, and that does not seem like a sustainable recipe for success moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona ranked just 30th in EPA per play on designed runs in 2025, so the front office will likely be in the market for running back help," PFF said.

"A revolving door in the backfield due to numerous injuries didn’t help, but the point remains that this team needs more talent there. With James Conner profiling as a potential cut candidate, finding a capable, multifaceted back becomes a priority. New head coach Mike LaFleur brings with him the experience of working under Sean McVay, and the diverse offensive philosophy that comes with it."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) jukes against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one example of why the Jaguars will have to be wary with letting Etienne hit free agency. Not that this suggests the Cardinals will make him a target, but they are one of many teams who could reasonably pursue signing him.

As things stand today, the Cardinals rank No. 11 in cap space and the Jaguars rank No. 24. The Cardinals make sense from a schematic perspective, and the Jaguars will have to fend off similarly built teams as they look to clear cap space.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Last season, the Rams ran the eighth-most outside runs in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry," PFF said.

"Etienne would flourish in a scheme that systematically attacks the outside, evidenced by his 90.5 PFF rushing grade on outside runs since entering the league. LaFleur also knows the value of having two capable backs to rely on, potentially paving the way for Conner and Etienne to share the workload. Their complementary skill sets could create a formidable rushing attack."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.