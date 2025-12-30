Jaguars' Jonah Monheim Named to Impressive List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class has certainly played their part to help the Jaguars get to where they are at.

While the Jaguars' first two draft picks each ended up with season-ending injuries with Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw, that does not mean the Jaguars haven't seen some early success from the group. Amongst those successes has been seventh-round center Jonah Monheim, who was named to ESPN's All-Rookie team this week,

Monheim's Honor

Monheim was named first-team all-rookie center by ESPN's Ben Solak, who noted that Monheim is the only rookie center to get extensive playing time this season. Still, the fact the Jaguars drafted a seventh-round rookie who they could trust to start two games in place of an injured Robert Hainsey. The Jaguars are 1-1 in those games, which included Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While not many rookie centers have played a significant role in 2025, Monheim has stepped up for the Jaguars in a big way each time they have needed him to this season. Monheim was perhaps most impressive when he stepped in for Hainsey in Week 5 to fend off Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff have sung Monheim's praises throughout the season, and this was no different after his performance vs. the Colts on Sunday.

“Yeah, I thought he did a great job. The operation was clean, didn't feel like there were any real issues from that standpoint, or handling the silent, handling multiple different cadences throughout the game. His snaps were all really good," Coen said on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars assistant offensive line/run game specalist Keli'i Kekuewa, left, talks technique with center Jonah Monheim (60) during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I didn't feel any sort of difference. So, credit a guy that has prepared the right way all season long. Every week you really can tell Jonah's locked into the plan. He takes so much from Hainsey [OL Robert Hainsey], they communicate so much. That group has communicated at a high level and credit the coaching staff for continuously working with him to get him prepared. And I was proud of Jonah.”

Monheim certainly looks like an impressive hit for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his scouting staff. Hainsey is set to be the Jaguars' long-term center, but Monheim gives them reliable depth at a key position along their offensive line. Finding a key depth piece at one of the most important positions on offense late on Day 3 is never a bad pick to make.

Jacksonville Jaguars assistant offensive line/run game specalist Keli'i Kekuewa talks technique with center Jonah Monheim (60) during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.