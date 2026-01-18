Browns and Jaguars Fans Warring Over Grant Udinski Interview
In this story:
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans knew this was coming. The success they had in the 2025 NFL season was bound to come with some consequences. The Jags, along with the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots, became the blueprint for how impactful the right coaching moves can be for a team down in the dumps.
Now, every franchise is looking for its own Liam Coen. He wasn't the only one whom the Jaguars brought in last offseason to help orchestrate a dramatic turnaround for this team, though. Jacksonville revamped its entire coaching staff, hiring first-timers across the board to be their new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and general manager with Grant Udinski, Anthony Campanile, and James Gladstone.
Cleveland Browns complete interview with Grant Udinski
The Cleveland Browns are one of the many teams in the NFL looking for a new head coach this offseason. They fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after a discouraging 5-12 campaign. Stefanski was originally hired to revamp the Browns' offense. This season, Cleveland was absolutely horrid on that side of the ball, finishing 30th in yards and 31st in points per game.
If a team is looking for the next Liam Coen, why not hire one of his chief disciples? That's the exact line of thinking the Browns followed when they interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski this weekend. He's not the only candidate in consideration, but the Cleveland faithful have already become enamored with the idea of discovering the NFL's next great wunderkind.
The Jaguars' fans aren't giving up that easily, though. Jacksonville fell in love with Udinski and the team's young, upstart coaching staff this year. Watching them get picked apart before they can find some real postseason success together would be heartbreaking. In an effort to dissuade the Browns from hiring their offensive coordinator away, the Jags' supporters have resorted to ironically deriding him.
Cleveland has conducted several interviews with candidates across the league. The Browns have already scheduled second-round meetings with Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and their own Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz.
They also just added another hotshot, Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, to their growing list of applicants. Jaguars fans should know soon if Udinski nailed his first session with the Cleveland brass when it's announced whether he'll be brought back for a second interview. Otherwise, they can rest easy for now.
To see how far Grant Udinski goes in the current coaching cycle, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.