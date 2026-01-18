Browns and Jaguars Fans Warring Over Grant Udinski Interview

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans knew this was coming. The success they had in the 2025 NFL season was bound to come with some consequences. The Jags, along with the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots, became the blueprint for how impactful the right coaching moves can be for a team down in the dumps.



Now, every franchise is looking for its own Liam Coen. He wasn't the only one whom the Jaguars brought in last offseason to help orchestrate a dramatic turnaround for this team, though. Jacksonville revamped its entire coaching staff, hiring first-timers across the board to be their new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and general manager with Grant Udinski, Anthony Campanile, and James Gladstone.



Cleveland Browns complete interview with Grant Udinski



The Cleveland Browns are one of the many teams in the NFL looking for a new head coach this offseason. They fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after a discouraging 5-12 campaign. Stefanski was originally hired to revamp the Browns' offense. This season, Cleveland was absolutely horrid on that side of the ball, finishing 30th in yards and 31st in points per game.



A quick rundown of what you need to know about Grant Udinski



If a team is looking for the next Liam Coen, why not hire one of his chief disciples? That's the exact line of thinking the Browns followed when they interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski this weekend. He's not the only candidate in consideration, but the Cleveland faithful have already become enamored with the idea of discovering the NFL's next great wunderkind.



Don’t let him outta the building without a job — Dylan Schaefer (@mekki_shafes) January 17, 2026

The guy is a prodigy, lived in his car to pursue his passion, and is well respected by his seniors. This might be the only chance the Browns get to nab someone of this caliber on the upswing. — Baba Blue Jay (@BabaBlueJay) January 17, 2026

Quicker rundown: this is who you should hire — GuardsMemes (@GuardsMemes) January 17, 2026

The Jaguars' fans aren't giving up that easily, though. Jacksonville fell in love with Udinski and the team's young, upstart coaching staff this year. Watching them get picked apart before they can find some real postseason success together would be heartbreaking. In an effort to dissuade the Browns from hiring their offensive coordinator away, the Jags' supporters have resorted to ironically deriding him.



Nobody wants Grant. He was terrible this season in Jacksonville. His O-line couldn't keep Trevor safe. The running game started hot but fell off badly. He couldn't help his receivers with drops. They had the most procedural flags in the league. Give him a few more years. 😉 — OneWheel_Chef-●- (@JasonDutcher8) January 18, 2026

Can I have one more year of elite staff? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T8NCufZNb7 — Billy Roberts (@wepriv) January 17, 2026

This guy is absolutely terrible and doesn’t even call the plays. Don’t hire him or I’ll cancel my season tickets — Udinski Szn (@OverratedRidley) January 17, 2026

Cleveland has conducted several interviews with candidates across the league. The Browns have already scheduled second-round meetings with Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and their own Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz.

They also just added another hotshot, Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, to their growing list of applicants. Jaguars fans should know soon if Udinski nailed his first session with the Cleveland brass when it's announced whether he'll be brought back for a second interview. Otherwise, they can rest easy for now.

