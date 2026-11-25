JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of football left in 2026, which is sometimes hard for people to forget after a tough loss.

There isn't any debating that the Jaguars were punched in the mouth by the New York Giants' defense on Sunday , but the 7-3 Jaguars have a prime chance to bounce-back against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday on their home turf.

With that said, the loss in New York did deal a blow to the Jaguars' race to the No. 1 seed. They are now multiple games behind the Buffalo Bills, while also trailing the Denver Broncos in more ways than one since the Broncos own a tiebreaker over Jacksonville. But even with that in mind, the Jaguars may be seeing another key playoff opportunity start to present itself.

The 3 Seed?

As things stand today, the Jaguars sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Both teams sit at 7-3, though the Jaguars have the tiebreaker and would be seeded above the Bengals if both teams finished with the same records.

The Athletic's playoff simulator has the Jaguars with just a 5% chance to be the No. 1 seed, a 20% chance to be the No. 2 seed, and identical chances to be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed at 34 and 35%. The higher the seeding the better is the normal mindset for obvious reasons, but it stands to reason that if the Jaguars aren't going to be the No. 1 seed, then the No. 3 seed could be the ideal spot.

Out of the team's fighting for the final two playoff spots in the AFC (outside of the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals) are teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Houston Texans, as well as a few teams on the outside like the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

After news of Aaron Rodger's benching this week, it feels safe to say the Browns and the Texans are on a clear path to be the final two seeds in the AFC, with the most likely outcome being the Texans at the No. 7 seed unless they are able to make some kind of run at the AFC South over the final seven games of the season.

The No. 3 seed would likely mean hosting a playoff game against the Browns or the Steelers, with the Jaguars destroying the Browns 34-10 at home in Week 1. A first-round draw of the AFC North's second-place team would be a fairly winnable slot for the Jaguars, and would also ensure another team would have to play C.J. Stroud and the Texans in the first few rounds if they were the No. 7 seed.

It would also likely slot the Jaguars into a second-round matchup with the No. 2 seed on the road, who looks bound to be the AFC West winner or the Buffalo Bills. Having to hit the road in the divisional round isn't ideal, but it would be a better spot to be in than having to face the No. 1 seed in the second-round, of which there is no possible scenario for the No. 3 seed.

The Jaguars have a lot of things ahead of them, even after a tough Week 11 loss. While the road to the No. 1 seed would have to be an uphill climb, the No. 3 seed would look like a solid conzolation prize.