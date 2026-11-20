JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars very well could have their at the AFC's No. 1 seed, but it might be asking too much for that to happen in Week 11.

Above all else, the Jaguars will need to beat the New York Giants in Week 11 to keep the good times going. This is true any week, but especially in a week where the rest of the other top-four teams in the AFC are playing teams with losing records.

So, what should the Jaguars' rooting interests be in Week 11 outside of their showdown with the Giants at MetLife? We break it down below.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

While the Jaguars are set to play a potential playoff team in the New York Giants, the biggest threat to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is ... the one-win Miami Dolphins and quarterback Kyle McCord. The Dolphins have fought hard this year and they do have some young talent worth being excited about down the road, but they should not be any match for the Bills and Josh Allen. The Bills have let some lower-tier teams hang around with them at times this year, but that should not be the expectation this week.

A Bills loss at any point would be big for the Jaguars since Buffalo is a game ahead of them in the AFC standings, and the Bills are the top non-Houston Texans team the Jaguars should root against each week. With that in mind, I expect the Bills to cruise to an easy win just like we saw the Texans do to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Rooting Interest: Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are set to start quarterback No. 4 this weekend, which makes it hard to buy into their chances to upset the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been up and down at times this season and have played down to their competition at times over the last two seasons, but they are a top team in the AFC this year for a reason. They have tougher games coming up, and the Jaguars can hope they slip in those weeks, but this feels unlikely.

Arizona is simply one of many teams in the NFL this season that have failed to generate any positive momentum. The one thing working in the Jaguars' favor in this case is that the Cardinals have already pulled off a few upsets this season, and this one could be another case depending on how things go on any given Sunday.

Rooting Interest: Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is set to make his second-career start against the Denver Broncos, and the Jaguars would benefit in a big way if he is able to pull off the upset win. The Broncos have played in too many close games this season to assume they will just blow the Raiders out, especially after the Raiders kept it close with the Seattle Seahawks for a bit last week. The fact that the Broncos' passing game is still a question mark is a big factor in this one, too. With that said, the Broncos have had some kind of close-game magic once again this season, and there is no reason to expect that to change this week in a winnable game.

Rooting Interest: Las Vegas Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

Crazier things have happened, right? The Jaguars are clearly fighting with the Cincinnati Bengals instead of the Pittsburgh Steelers for seeding when it comes to the AFC's big picture, so they could certainly use a week when Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally slip. It just hasn't happened, though, as the Bengals have won every single game since the Jaguars beat them in Cincinnati in Week 4. The Commanders look like a mess even with a win over the Giants a week ago, and this one feels like a long-shot. But hey, maybe Jayden Daniels gets hot?

Rooting Interest: Washington Commanders