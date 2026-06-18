'No-Brainer': Jaguars' Mathieu Araujo Details Why He Rejoined Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fresh off a 13-4 season and an AFC South title, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason moves have mostly been defined by their departures (Travis Etienne, Devin Lloyd) instead of their additions.

One of those additions could quickly change that narrative, though: Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, one of two significant additions the Jaguars made to their coaching staff this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo coaches during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Araujo is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks , and any defensive staff would have been happy with him on the sidelines this year. But the reason the Jaguars are the team that managed to nab his talents comes down to one critical factor: the leadership of Anthony Campanile, which drew Araujo to Jacksonville after working with the Jaguars' defensive coordinator at past stops.

'He's a Great Mentor'

Araujo has spent the past four years (2022-25) with the Miami Dolphins as cornerbacks coach from 2024-25 and assistant defensive backs coach from 2022-23, a period in which he overlapped with Campanile, who was the Dolphins linebackers coach for several seasons.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo talks with cornerback Montaric Brown (1) as cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs along during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was not Araujo's first rodeo with the Jaguars' high-energy defensive leader, though. That came a decade ago at Boston College, a period that still helps define how he coaches the Jaguars' cornerbacks today.

"I was a graduate assistant for him 10-11 years ago, and stuff I still coach today, I learned from him that time at Boston College, and we coached those guys the same way we coach these guys," Araujo said at the end of the Jaguars' offseason program. "It's worked, you know, throughout the entire entirety of our careers."

As Arajuo would explain, his draw to reunite with Campanile as a part of the Jaguars' defensive staff is not that much different than a player wanted to improve his game. He has seen Campanile's process and ability to develop players, and it extends to his assistants, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo coaches during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think for me personally, the same way players want to get better, coaches want to get better, and I know he's one of the best coaches on this earth. He's unbelievable. He coaches every position from top down," Araujo said.

"He is just extremely detailed. He's a great leader, he's a great mentor. So, you know, one I knew what this team on defense would be, being led by him, and then two, the opportunity to continue to learn under him, and then hearing from him how great the players were, it was a no-brainer."

The respect is far from a one-way street. Campanile, who received several interviews for head coaching roles last season, clearly wanted Araujo to be a part of the Jaguars' next evolution on defense. The unit improved a year ago, but there are still leaps to be made -- especially when it comes to the secondary.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo talks with cornerback Montaric Brown (1) as cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs along during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think he's an incredibly detailed guy. He's a really smart young coach. He's a maniac out here on the field. I think you guys have been around him. You've seen that," Campanile said this offseason.

"He's just a great coach, super detailed. He's a tireless worker, he puts in hours now. We've known each other for a long long time. We had coached together before at Boston College when I was coaching DBs and he was coaching with me. We just have a very similar philosophy and thought process on football.”

If the Jaguars' defense takes the step forward this year that so many expect it to, look to the Campanile-Araujo connection as the pivotal reason why -- proving once again that sometimes the edges in football come down to relationships and personal development.