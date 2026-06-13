The Underrated Jaguars Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a number of additions who should be expected to play big roles this season.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. at running back? Check. Ruke Orhorhoro after adding him via a trade? Absolutely. Then you could name a number of rookies, and even second-year Jaguars like Caleb Ransaw, Jalen McLeod, and Travis Hunter who missed time as rookies.

But the underrated Jaguars addition who could really change things for the Jaguars is not a member of the 53-man roster Instead, it is Liam Coen's new running game coordinator Brian Picucci.

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Picucci Addition

Picucci is the only new addition to the Jaguars; offensive coaching staff this season, and he is clearly a significant one. Picucci's ties with Liam Coen go all the way back to UMass, where he coached Coen from 2005-08. Picucci and Coen then first reunited at Kentucky in 2023 when he was a offensive quality control coach while Coen was coordinator.

Picucci then camewith Coen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, first as assistant offensive line coach in 2024 while Coen was offensive coordinator. Picucci got promoted to offensive line coach in 2025 after Coen departed for Jacksonville, but now the two are able to reunite at yet another stop as Picucci helps construct the Jaguars' running game.

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen and the rest of the Jaguars have not been shy about their commitment to improving the ground game this year. After a hot start running the ball a year ago, the rushing attack tettered over the second-half of the season. The Jaguars' investments to the roster since, such as Rodriguez and top-100 picks Nate Boerkircher and Emmanuel Pregnon, are another evidence point.

Jaguars center Robert Hainsey spent a year with Piccuci in 2024 with Tampa Bay and he knows exactly what he brings to the table, detailing why his impact could be significant when he spoke after practice this week during the Jaguars' three-day minicamp.

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's been great getting to work with B.P. again. And like you said, schematically, his brain is wired for running the football and I love it, so we get to have a lot of great conversations about it. He and Liam have known each other a long time, so they have such a deep-rooted relationship, especially personally and coaching wise," Hainsey said.

"So, you just know that there's always going to be a consistent line of communication from the offensive line room to the offensive coordinator to the head coach and that means a lot to us. You just know everything is streamlined and what you're hearing, you're not hearing multiple different things. We didn't have that last year either, but that's just another benefit of their relationship and he's done a great job so far.”

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills with offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (79) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Picucci certainly has the resume of an X-Factor addition. Over his past two seasons (2024-25) working with Tampa Bay’s offensive line, the Buccaneers ranked top 10 in the NFL in yards per rush (4.7; fifth), yards per game (360.0; sixth), rushing yards per game (131.9; seventh) and passing yards per game (228.1; seventh). He also coached an elite talent in Tristan Wirfs and knows what it looks like when it comes to development.

Jacksonville has accepted that they can't rest on their laurels from a year ago. They need to be better on offense in 2026 than they were during their stellar season last year, as daunting as that sounds. For the Jaguars to truly hit those goals, they will need Picucci to help overhaul a running game that was simply missing something a year ago.

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images