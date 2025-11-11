2 Notable Fantasy Stats from Jaguars' Collapse vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars won the first three quarters of their rematch against the Houston Texans, 29-10. Unfortunately, even that four-score lead wasn't enough, as they would go on to allow their opponent to score 26 unanswered points. Obviously, red flags shoot up over how the defense could let the Davis Mills-led Texans back into the game like that.
However, a large chunk of the blame has to fall on the offense, too. When Jacksonville only needed one more score or even just a few first downs to secure the victory, Trevor Lawrence and company couldn't answer the call. Instead, they netted just one yard in the fourth quarter and didn't convert a first down until their final, desperate drive, down by one.
Rather than get into position to allow Cam Little to attempt another clutch field goal, penalties and sacks killed the dwindling hopes of the Jaguars and their fans. Ultimately, Will Anderson Jr. got to Lawrence once again on the final play of the game, stripping the ball away and allowing Sheldon Rankins to reel it in and return it for a dagger.
Jaguars offense was all over the place
1. Five sacks on 26 pressures
The Houston Texans got consistent pressure on Trevor Lawrence all game. The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line play has been horrid as of late. They let up 26 pressures against Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and the Texans. In the three weeks prior, they allowed 10 to the Las Vegas Raiders, 34 to the Los Angeles Rams, and 33 to the Seattle Seahawks.
In that span, T-Law took 14 sacks. He took another five versus Houston. That gave him a 19 percent pressure-to-sack ratio against the Texans and 18 percent across the last four games. That'd be the 13th-worst mark in the NFL (among quarterbacks with at least 78 dropbacks) if it held up for the entire season. Either he has to be better at evading pressure or the offensive line has to get stouter. The Jaguars' attack is dependent on it.
2. Jakobi Meyers - 23 snaps
Jakobi Meyers nearly began his career with the Jaguars with a touchdown. His first catch with his new team came on a designed rub-screen, slant route in the end zone. Unfortunately, it was called back due to a false start on Chuma Edoga.
Ultimately, he finished with three catches for 41 yards. He also had another nice gain erased due to a penalty. His debut with the Jaguars didn't play out the way he, the team, or the fans hoped, but he was able to make a visible impact despite a limited workload in his first outing. He could emerge as a solid WR2 in the remainder of the fantasy season if his production scales up proportionately with increased usage.
Never again miss our most interesting Jaguars' fantasy stats when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.