Winners & Losers From Jaguars' First 2 Days of Pads: Anton Harrison's Price Goes Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first two days of padded practices are over, and things are starting to get a lot more real for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It's always a little bit more realistic when you get the pads on. I mean, the whole thing is, like, pass pro sucks with no pads on. It just does," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen astutely put following Monday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

So, who have been the early winners of the Jaguars' first two padded practices? After taking in the action from Day 6, we break it down below.

Winners

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' talented pair of defensive ends have been so good for so long that sometimes it may feel like their performances this time of year get taken for granted. Both Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have been disruptive in yet another training camp, with each making a number of plays over the course of the first two days in pads.

It is easy to make the argument that Hines-Allen and Walker are once again set to be the most important players on the defense , and they have shown exactly what you expect out of that caliber of player. Hines-Allen has been especially dominant against the run, while Walker has showed some legit growth as a pass-rusher.

“Even you watch him in the individual work, doing the run game stuff and trying to be super intentional about everything he does. I see that stuff showing up in the practice," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Tuesday. "And then in the pass rush, he's looked really, really good this camp. So, I think he's improved a bunch even from where we were here last spring.”

Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) straps on his helmet during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars' offensive tackle Anton Harrison has continued to get reps at the left tackle spot as the pads have come on and, once again, he has looked very, very good. Harrison has taken reps there in the past but this is the longest time he has actually stayed at the spot in any training camp of his career. The fourth-year tackle has looked as natural as ever despite starting every single career NFL game at right tackle, and he has been the top offensive lineman in camp.

If Harrison does end up starting games at left tackle this season, that could be a big boost to his impending market. The Jaguars have already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2027 season, so there is plenty of time for Jacksonville to work out a deal for the talented offensive tackle. But the more he impresses at left tackle, the more his price likely goes up.

The Rookie WRs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is quite impressive what we have seen rookie wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams do since they have been drafted. It seems like we have mentioned them quite a bit because, frankly, it feels like at least one of them has made a play in each practice we have seen dating back to the offseason program. It has honestly been very similar to when Parker Washington was a rookie in 2023.

So to see each of them continue to make plays with the pads on has said quite a bit. Williams had some standout moments in the red-zone in an otherwise iffy period for the offense, while Cameron's strength as a pass-catcher showed up several times during Tuesday's practice. Both receivers look like guys to take very seriously moving forward.

Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) walks off the field after the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No player has intercepted more passes in training camp than Jarrian Jones, who has continued to make impact plays for the Jaguars in all kinds of situations. He has been especially impressive in the red-zone, preventing a Parker Washington touchdown on Tuesday by forcing him out of bounds after an impressive coverage rep.

Jones drew the highest of praises from veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis this week. Lewis is the veteran leader of the cornerback room and has been a mentor for Jones since joining the secondary last season, and Lewis went as far to say he thinks Jones can be one of the best in the entire NFL with more growth.

“Just the mental aspect of it. Being able to continue to perform like that because he has all the physical tools and the techniques to be a great player, which he is. He's already a great player, but it's just that next step," Lewis said after Monday's practice. "Mentally locking in and just being consistent, not worrying about anybody else's process or anything else to mess up his process. Just keep his process, his process, and take it day-by-day. I think he's going to be one of the most dominant corners in all of football. I really think he's that good.”

Losers

Turnovers

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to media after training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game certainly struggled during Tuesday's practice, though it had a few stellar practices in the previous days. This felt more like the unit hitting a wall after six practices in seven days against a talented defense, and not like any symptom of real issues. With that said, that does not excuse the fact that the Jaguars turned the ball over three times on Tuesday, along with a fumbled snap on Monday.

It is one thing to have a day where the defense flat out wins. That happens every single training camp. But it is another to make self-inflicted mistakes and be careless with the football, and that is what the Jaguars were at times over the first two padded practices.

J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back J'Mari Taylor (30) carries the ball during a drill during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not to say that rookie running back J'Mari Taylor has not made some plays; he had a nice chunk gain right down the middle of the defense on Tuesday for one of the offense's better running plays. But with that in mind, it certainly feels like he has a long way to go to take the No. 4 running back role, or for that role to even matter much.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is clearly going to get more and more work in the run game periods of practice moving forward, while Bhayshul Tuten and, to a lesser extent, LeQuint Allen have taken the first-team reps in his abscence. Veteran running backs Ameer Abdullah and DeeJay Dallas look like they are getting more work than Taylor through the first few days of pads as well, which means we might not see an expanded sample size for him until the preseason games begin in a week-and-a-half.

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65), left, drills on offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Milum was one of the big winners of the first handful of practices for the Jaguars since he took the place of Patrick Mekari at right guard in team drills, but the first two days of pads were not exactly his best. Milum struggled in pass-protection both days and ultimately still looks like a young player who is badly in need of reps. He should get better the more he practices with the top unit, but his performances in one-on-ones have left something to desire.

With that said, Milum should be positioned to continue to make a stride this week as the Jaguars practice from Thursday through Sunday in what should be one of their toughest stretches of training camp. The Jaguars' top defensive linemen got the best of him on the first two days of pads, but there will be plenty of chances for him to get a few wins of his own in the next few days.