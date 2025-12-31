Jaguars Get Positive Injury News Heading Into Titans Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' first injury report of Week 18 is out, and the DNPs are decreasing.

DNPs, of course, are players who do not participate in practice in any facet. And for the Jaguars, that only included two names as they kicked off their practice week to prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars Injury Report

The only two players who did not practice for the Jaguars at all on Wednesday were offensive tackle Anton Harrison (illness) and right guard Patrick Mekari (back). Mekari missed last week and most of Week 16 with the injury that he sustained against the Denver Broncos, while Harrison was a late addition to the status report last week with the illness.

Jacksonville has dealt with a sick locker room for a few weeks now, and even head coach Liam Coen missed the start of Wednesday's practice due to not being 100%. This is simply an obstacle the Jaguars will have to get past as they prepare for a chance to clinch the AFC South for the third time in franchise history.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"I mean, that was the message to the guys in the locker room, was we had a bunch of – not that it's an excuse. We had a lot of guys sick all week. Guys that came up sick today, and a ton of them were key contributors as well. So, very proud of the group going on the road in the division again, getting a huge win," Coen said on Sunday after the Jaguars defeated the Colts.

As for the Jaguars who were limited, the Jaguars had cornerback Montaric Brown (neck), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (groin), linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), and defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle).

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had a number of players who were full participants in practice: defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (back). While the Jaguars are dealing with bumps and bruises, it is a good sign that nearly their entire roster is on the practice field in type of capacity.

The Jaguars will host the Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday in the regular-season finale, with the Jaguars needing the win to secure at least one home playoff game. With a win, the Jaguars would be at worst the No. 3 seed in the AFC, with the potential to be even more than that.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.