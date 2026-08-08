The Jaguars Player Whose Stock Has Risen the Most in Training Camp So Far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a number of players raise their stock since training camp kicked off last week, but there is one player who has put a rocket on his stock and seen it soar the highest: defensive end B.J. Green.

Green was arguably the biggest story of the day during Friday's scrimmage between the offense and defense, which saw the starting defense face off against the backup offense and vice versa. When looking at the entire context of camp even before that, though, Green was arguably the winner of the first seven practices of camp.

So, what has Green done and what does it mean for him and the defense moving forward? We take a look below.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green's Impact

Green was absolutely dominant against the Jaguars' backup offense on Friday, putting forth his best display yet in what has been an ascending training camp thus far. The former undrafted free agent proved his value to the Jaguars on special teams and defense a year ago, and the Jaguars' roster moves this offseason made it clear that the Jaguars were banking on a second-year leap.

That leap has certainly seemingly been taken. Green will have to prove it in joint practices and other oppurtunities before Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns, and then he will have to do it once more when the regular-season games begin on that Sunday. But from the sample size we have so far, Green has checked every box on and off the field.

“Yeah, I think BJ, he's a hungry guy. He's worked himself into that position," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Saturday.

"He has fought for everything that he's earned and achieved to this point, but I think there's, like I said about somebody the other day, he still feels like there's a gap to close, and I think that's true of everybody here. And if you don't take that approach, it's hard to get better. But he has taken the right approach in that regard.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks on the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green has had a number of impressive practice days for the Jaguars this summer, but no day was quite like what he did on Friday. Yes, he was going against the No. 2 offense and a banged-up offensive line, but so was everyone else. It was Green, though, who completely wrecked the practice. On seemingly every rep for at least the first 45 minutes of practice, Green was recording a pressure, sack, or a stop against the run.

“Point blank, I think he played really hard. And, you can have all the calls, all of this, all of that. That stuff pales in comparison to the effort and energy level that your team plays at. That's really how you should be judged," Campanile said.

"I think as a player, as a coach, as a unit, do your guys give everything they got? I think he did that yesterday. He gave us everything he had. He hustled his ass off. Even when the ball wasn't around him, he was getting around the ball. So, yeah, I thought he did a great job with that top to bottom yesterday.”



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach Grant Morgan, left, talks with defensive end BJ Green II (95) after the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact that Green was even on the field with the starting defense would have been a big enough takeaway. With Josh Hines-Allen taking a veteran rest day, it was Green who got the nod across from Travon Walker, and it was Green who was repeatedly making big plays for Campanile's defense in both phases.

If Green can continue his trajectory, he could earn a very real spot in the Jaguars' pass-rush package and defensive end rotation. He has done everything he could possibly do to this point, and it sure seems like there is no point in doubting him moving forward.