3 Questions Facing the Jaguars After the First Week of Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One week of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp is officially over, and boy is there a lot left to still unfold.

The Jaguars kicked off camp on Wednesday earlier this week, which means they were able to squeeze in four non-padded practices during the first week of camp, culminating with Day No. 4 of practice on Sunday. The next time the Jaguars hit the practice field at the Miller Electric Center, the Jaguars will be in pads and football will really begin.

But before we get to the first day in pads, there are still questions that have been posed in the early days of camp that, sooner or later, will deserve answers. So, what are they?

What Exactly Does Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s Timeline Look Like?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, more information can mean even more questions and even less clarity. To an extent, that feels like what we got on Sunday when we saw Jaguars veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. take two handoffs in team drills for the first time in training camp. It was surely a good sign for the Jaguars and for Rodriguez's recovery that he was able to mix it in with the entire offense for the first time since he sustained a foot injury on the first day of the offseason program, but it didn't exactly clear up when he will really be back.

Will it be in Week 1? That is six weeks from today, and the fact that Rodriguez is already getting some kind of elevated workload suggests that won't be much of an issue. So, will it be even before then? Will we see Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten actually begin their battle for the RB1 job at some point in training camp? All worthwhile questions to ask, and it will certainly be something we have our eyes on in the weeks ahead.

Has a WR1 Stepped Up?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) smiles during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' wide receiver room entered training camp with massive expectations and, frankly, they have met all of them so far. That is not to say they have dominated the secondary rep in and rep out, because anyone who has watched a snap of the Jaguars' training camp thus far would tell you the improved secondary has held their own. But from Parker Washington to Jakobi Meyers to Brian Thomas Jr. to Travis Hunter to Josh Cameron to CJ Williams, all six of the Jaguars' primary receivers have made big plays through four days.

But has anyone really been able to seperate themselves as the clear alpha dog in the room? Does such a role even exist in a passing game in which the play-caller and quarterback have both said the ball will be spread around in? These are fair questions to ask, especially when there is a roome as deep and talented as this one.

With that said, it would be a bigger problem for the Jaguars if they didn't have a top target step up due to a lack of top-end talent. The fact that there might not be a clear one now doesn't indicate any flaw in the Jaguars' room. Instead, it shows why it is widely expected to be the strength of the offense. But if there was going to be a No. 1 receiver on this team, my money would be on Parker Washington. Nothing I have seen through four days has suggested to me that he will be coming off the field very much.

Is There a Leader in the LB Race?

Jaguars linebacker Ventral Miller (51) pushes off linebacker Branson Combs (50) while running drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' battle for the starting weakside linebacker spot entered training camp as one of the most interesting battles on the entire roster, and nothing we have seen in the first four days thus far has changed that. Whether there is a true leader in the race to replace Devin Lloyd remains to be seen, though Branson Combs and Ventrell Miller have each made a case for themselves to this point.

That is what makes this such a question. It would likely be an easier decision for the Jaguars if the competition was not as closely-contested as it is between Combs and Miller, but that is where the Jaguars find themselves through the first four practices of training camp. There are big shoes to fill when it comes to taking over Lloyd's spot in the middle of the defense, but both Combs and Miller seem more than capable of filling them.

Combs and Miller have each recorded interceptions of Nick Mullens in 7-on-7 reps so far, but the real difference-making plays can't be expected until the pads come on. That is when the Jaguars will truly be able to shift through the noise and determine which of Miller or Combs is the leader in the clubhouse, because right now it sure seems hard to say there is one.