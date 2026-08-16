Grading the Jaguars: Who Stood Out in 24-20 Win Over Saints?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The results are in, and so are the grades.

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished their first week of the preseason against the New Orleans Saints with a 24-20 win on Saturday, and each position group had a hand in it. But which groups performed best, and which struggled ? We break down our final grades below.

QUARTERBACKS: D+

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) looks on against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of two throws to Trebor Peña (one he dropped from Carter Bradley, one he caught from Joey Aguilar) I did not leave this game thinking there were many positive moments for the Jaguars' quarterback room against the Saints. Nick Mullens and Bradley played behind a struggling offensive line, but each just seemed a tick too slow as problem-solvers. If the Jaguars have to turn to a backup this season, they are in trouble.

RUNNING BACKS: B

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'mari Taylor (30) runs against New Orleans Saints linebacker Deion Jones (45) and defensive end Michael Heldman (63) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought J'Mari Taylor was one of the best stories of the day for the Jaguars. The undrafted rookie running back scored two touchdowns from short yardage and also was the catalyst of the Jaguars' first offensive scoring drive. He did not break off any long runs, but he ran hard and made something out of nothing more than a few times. DeeJay Dallas ran hard as well and did his job when asked to.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C+

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trebor Pena (86) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Trevian Thomas (34) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought there were a few positive moments from the Jaguars receivers, with CJ Williams and Josh Cameron each making impressive catches early on. With that said, Williams, Pena, and Austin Trammell all recorded a drop, and it was not the cleanest outing from the backup receiver room. The big plays were there, but they need to get better at the little things at the same time.

TIGHT ENDS: C

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) makes a touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends combined for one catch for one yard (and a touchdown!) against the Saints, with Tanner Koziol failing to come up with a jump ball on the room's biggest chance in the passing game. With that said, I was impressed by Nate Boerkircher as a run-blocker and thought he looked right at home in the Jaguars' offensive scheme. Hunter Long's touchdown catch helps the Jaguars' grade here.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: F

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Michael Heldman (63) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Emmanuel Pregnon, I am not sure there is a single offensive lineman who logged heavy snaps against the Saints who should feel good about their outing. The Jaguars allowed four sacks, six quarterback hits, and several tackles for loss, and their backup offensive line once again looked simply too outmatched to give the Jaguars' backup offense any chance at success. Injuries have impacted this room on every level, and Saturday was yet another example.

"Unfortunately, we have that bug at the moment," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "We just have to get through it. We have two weeks of good work ahead that we need to take a step in the right direction. We’re going to go pads a few times this week. We have the two joint practices against Tampa. This is the time in training camp where these things sometimes pop up. Unfortunately, it is at a position which is hard to function when you have depth issues and injuries. We’ll get through it and be alright.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: A

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Albert Regis (98) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought this unit was the best position group on the night for the Jaguars. The Jaguars recorded four sacks, several of which were recorded or caused directly by the Jaguars' young rookies along the defensive line. It was an especially positive night for defensive end Wesley Williams and defensive tackle Albert Regis, two rookies who have had quieter training camps but were able to put it all together on the preseason field.

LINEBACKERS: B-

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Branson Combs missed a tackle on Audric Estime's first-quarter touchdown, but he bounced back with a great tackle against a screen later in the game. This grade is largely boosted though by linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who recorded a big special teams stop and a strip-sack of Spencer Rattler during the first-half.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: C

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Devon Marshall (40) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some positive moments from the Jaguars' secondary, such as pass breakups from Jabbar Muhammad, Devon Marshall, and Jalen Huskey. At the same time, though, the Jaguars allowed too many big plays down the stretch against backup quarterback Zach Wilson, and there were a few too many sloppy plays that led to flags and missed tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Ty Chandler (32) runs the opening kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, the Jaguars did some decent things in the return game and Cam Little was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals. On the other hand, the Jaguars allowed an 85-yard kick return on the first play of the game and had at least one other kick return go for extensive yardage. Missed tackles and missed assignments on special teams could be what makes or breaks several roster spots down the stretch.