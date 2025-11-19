Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars Begin Steep Climb Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars might just be the most unpredictable team in the 2025 NFL season. The only thing that's really been consistent about them this year has been their inconsistency. Fans who have followed the Jags for a while can peg them down a bit better, in that they tend to lose the games they're supposed to win and vice versa.
Jacksonville's faithful knew not to count their team out against the Los Angeles Chargers. After all, most dedicated followers knew off the top of their heads that Trevor Lawrence was 2-0 against Justin Herbert going into the game and that the Jaguars upended the Chargers to spoil their playoff run back in 2023.
That proved to be the correct line of thinking, as they upset LA once again. Jacksonville didn't just win, though. The Jaguars put a beatdown on the Chargers, 35-6, to regain most of the optimism they lost in their devastating collapse to the Houston Texans the week prior.
Jaguars needed this one
Going into Week 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars had lost three of their last four games. Their lone victory was a one-point affair over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. They followed that up by blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Houston Texans and backup quarterback Davis Mills.
Needless to say, there wasn't much optimism left for this team. Not only did the Jaguars get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they got the dominant showing they needed to recover their perception as potential playoff threats this year. Looking back, Jacksonville is 6-4 with several marquee victories through the toughest stretch of the season. That's not too shabby.
Jaguars' Power Rankings
CBS Sports: 13, Last: 19
Yahoo Sports: 15, Last: 19
NFL.com: 16, Last: 18
ESPN: 17, Last: 17
The Jaguars weren't able to climb all the way back to where they were before the Texans loss, but it's hard to completely shake a performance like that with just one game, even if it was a blowout victory over another potential playoff team. But Jacksonville has put itself in a position to control its own destiny down the stretch, with a puncher's chance at winning the AFC South. NFL.com's Eric Edholm outlined the Jaguars' circumstances after their big win:
"After blowing a 19-point fourth-quarter lead at Houston, the Jaguars couldn't afford a loss Sunday, and they delivered one of their best all-around showings of the season. That it came with several key players missing -- including their top three cornerbacks and three key pass catchers -- made it all the more impressive.
Trevor Lawrence wasn’t perfect, but he was effective outside of a poor throw on his lone interception. The Jags will take more performances like this from Lawrence, especially when the run game is cooking like it was Sunday (192 yards). They should be receiving reinforcements from injured players returning, with two games to prepare before the first of two big showdowns against the Colts in Week 14."
