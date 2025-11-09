The Price Travon Walker Has to Pay for Ejection vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL's ruling on Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is in.
After Walker was ejected last week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders for throwing a punch, the NFL has handed down a hefty fine for the former No. 1 pick according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Walker Moving Forward
"I know he responded to what you mentioned as 'something,’ and they're always going to get the second guy. I mean, it's just the way it is. And we can't have that; we can't have that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week. "And he knows that. Frustrating moment for sure but those are the things we have to avoid as a team, as an organization because all it does is make us a little bit handcuffed."
Luckily for a Jaguars team that has seen its defense severely impacted by Wallker's Week 4 wrist injury, the fine is as far as the NFL is going and he will suit up in Week 10 vs. the Houston Texans in a key AFC South battle.
“Well, I just watched the 49ers game again, Houston defense, and you see at the end of the game how much any win means. DeMeco’s [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] on the side and those guys are hyped, and it's just winning football games is hard in this league," Coen said this week.
"And so, when you get these opportunities to compete against high-level competition that you know is going to be a fight, probably a four-quarter football game, and there's a lot that goes into that. There's a lot of emotion, there's a lot of focus, detail that goes into it and to get yourself into that place as well as a competitor, this is a great op [opportunity] for us.”
Walker had a big performance against the Texans in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over Houston in Week 3, and the Jaguars will once again need him to step up after four straight weeks of the defense giving up a significant total of points to opposing ofenses.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.