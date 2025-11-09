Jaguars Make Interesting Roster Move Before Texans Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another week with a unique wide receiver lineup as they prepare to face the Houston Texans in Week 10.
In six of the Jaguars' first seven games, the Jaguars had a standard five-man receiver room of Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Tim Patrick. But as a result of injuries over the last few weeks, the Jaguars have had to make some tweaks -- and more tweaks are here for Week 10.
Jaguars' WR Move
The Jaguars elevated wide receiver Tim Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game, there second time doing so this season. As a result, the Jaguars' receiver room on Sunday will be Brown, Washington, Patrick, Jones, Austin Trammell, and new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Jones and Trammell have been on the practice squad for much of this season, though each played a large role in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Trammell had a critical kickoff return in overtime to set up the game-winning touchdown drive, while Jones had the catch at the end of regulation to set the Jaguars up for the game-tying field goal.
“Yeah, I think that's a credit to him and it's really dependent on the guys. Who is the guy going in and what spot is he trying to fill in for? There are certain guys that you're never going to be able to replace, but guys, when they prepare to play different positions and when they have the skillset to play different positions, it keeps that playbook more open than it might be at certain positions where you have to limit things down," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.
"Now there's always going to be certain plays that are designed for specialty players or specialty looks and you have to adjust those or take those out and adjust how you're going to call the game accordingly. But when you have guys that prepare the way Tim prepares, prepare the way Trammell [WR Austin Trammell] prepares and those guys are able to step in, in a big situation to go out there and execute, it makes life a lot easier on everyone else around them and the play caller because you can go in there and really run the offense.”
