Jaguars Reveal Inactives for Texans Rematch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their inactives list for their key Week 10 rematch vs. the Houston Texans.
With four players already ruled out earlier this week with injuries, including three key starters. So, which Jaguars are inactive for Sunday?
Jaguars Inactives
The Jaguars inactives for Week 10 are: wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., running bac Cody Schrader, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, left guard Ezra Cleveland, tight end Hunter Long, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
The Jaguars are set to start Jarrian Jones at cornerback in place of the injured Lewis, though Lewis should still be able to provide some kind of value to the Jaguars with his in-game leadership and communication from the sidelines.
“Yeah, he's such a savvy vet, too. He just kind of understands everything and he's done a great job of trying to prepare the guys behind him throughout the whole year. I think his relationship with Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] is pretty cool to see. He's always there, they're always kind of working together, talking ball together. [CB] Christian Braswell, same way," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said earlier this week when asked about Lewis, who is missing the game due to a neck injury after he left early in last week's game.
"So, he's done a great job and in the game, the guy gets hurt, I think the first or second play of the game, and he was right behind me the entire game talking to the other guys. Like, literally you could hear him, I could hear him talking behind me and communicating some of the stuff that you're talking about getting ready for in the game plan during the week and he's behind you saying it. So, he didn't step away totally from the game when he went down, as bad as he felt. So, I have so much respect for him, love coaching him and it's awesome to have a guy like that though. Like, for our team, it's awesome for all the other players, especially in that room, to have that dude.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.