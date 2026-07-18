Projecting the Jaguars' 3 Most Looming Future Needs, And Why They Matter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars checked plenty of boxes on the roster this offseason, adding to the running back room, depth along the trenches, and so on and so forth.

The product of this offseason will take the field at the Miller Electric Center later this month , and all focus will be on the 2026 Jaguars. But that doesn't mean there isn't a chance to take a peek at what the next few years could look like in Duval.

So, what could be the biggest needs facing the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone down the road? We break down a few below.

LB

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had a high-profile departure at the linebacker position this offseason when former All-Pro and first-round pick Devin Lloyd left in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Since Lloyd's departure, the only real addition the Jaguars have made at the linebacker position has been the addition of seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes, hardly a large investment at the position.

Ventrell Miller seems like the favorite to start at the linebacker position next to Foyesade Oluokun, though he will have to beat 2025 undrafted free agent Branson Combs in training camp to earn the role. The Jaguars also have 2025 fourth-rounder Jack Kiser in the linebacker room, which gives them a trio of young and cheap linebackers.

With the lack of experience and production between the Combs/Kiser/Hughes trio and Miller entering a contract year, that creates an interesting long-term question mark at the linebacker position moving forward. It is also worth considering that James Gladstone has not been a part of many front offices that have made significant additions at linebacker.

"Certainly think you can find quality players at a ton of different intervals, and we certainly had success towards the latter portion of drafts and also undrafted college free agency in Los Angeles, specifically at the linebacker position," Gladstone said after the 2026 draft.

DT

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive tackle position is an interesting one for the Jaguars. Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are both reliable veterans in the middle of the defense entering 2026, but they are also both on expiring contracts. The Jaguars could always retain them, but they did add two young options this offseason with third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis and third-year veteran Ruke Orhorhoro.

Orhorhoro is a former second-rounder who entered the NFL with a ton of upside as a pass-rusher. The Jaguars also thought highly enough of Regis to spend the No. 81 pick on him in April's draft, which tend to show the level of confidence that they have in him developing into a significant contributor at defensive tackle.

But we have still yet to see either of these defensive tackles take a snap for the Jaguars officially. Until they do, it will be hard to tell exactly how much they will factor into the future of the defensive tackle room and how big of a need the defensive tackle position might be entering 2027. But regardless of what these two players show, the Jaguars still have the questions of Hamilton's and Armstead's contracts.

If the Jaguars do not bring back even one of those two veteran defensive tackles, then an addition will have to be made at the defensive tackle position one way or another once the 2027 offseason kicks off.

OL Depth

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have added a lot of new faces to the offensive line since Gladstone took over as general manager, such as starters Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey and backups Chuma Edgoa, Wyatt Milum, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Jonah Monheim. Add in previous holdovers like Cole Van Lanen, Anton Harrison, and Walker Little and the Jaguars have a healthy mix of old and new.

With that in mind, the offensive line could certainly look different in 2027. Cleveland is on an expiring deal and could be playing his final season in Jacksonville if the Jaguars opt to go with the younger guards on the roster moving forward, while Mekari's deal will be movable next offseason. There is a scenario where the Jaguars move on from both veterans and promote Pregnon and Milum to starting spots , but that would create a few holes on the depth chart.

The Jaguars have big money at the tackle and center positions, so guard seems like a natural spot where they can continue to draft-and-develop. They could also opt to sign some valuable depth if that is the path forward they want to take behind a few young starting guards.