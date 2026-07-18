Jaguars Training Camp Battles: RG Showdown Between Wyatt Milum, Patrick Mekari

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are not many starting jobs available when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster when training camp kicks off in two weeks. That is what could make things at right guard potentially interesting.

It certainly is not a given that there will even be a battle at all between veteran starter Patrick Mekari and second-year guard Wyatt Milum. But with the Jaguars always stressing competition at all levels of the roster, perhaps we should not count out Milum making a push for a spot in the starting lineup now that he has a bit more time and experience under his belt.

So, what could a potential battle at right guard look like? We break it down below.

Wyatt Milum vs. Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The interesting thing about this pair of players is how similar they are. Each has spent time at multiple positions, with Mekari making starts at all five offensive line spots at Baltimore and Milum playing left tackle for West Virginia. Each is an athletic lineman who wins with explosiveness and strength, and the Jaguars could deploy each at a number of spots throughout the year. Mekari only played right guard for the Jaguars last year, while Milum took game snaps at right guard, left guard, and even two at left tackle.

Mekari, however, should be the presumed starter when practice kicks pff. He will undoubtedly enter training camp as the No. 1 right guard, and it should ultimately be his job to lose and a job that Milum will have to actually take from him. Mekari was the Jaguars' most expensive free agent a year ago, but he dealt with injuries throughout the season and in training camp. Still, he could be the Jaguars' 2026 version of Cole Van Lanen this season if they need him to be.

Milum dealt with injuries last year as well, with an injury in training camp forcing him to miss the first few weeks of the season. He did get some valuable game reps here and there, but it was clear that his rookie season was closer to being a redshirt than anything else. Milum, a top-100 pick in 2025, could take snaps up and down the offensive line but guard seems like his speciality right now.

Key Factor to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) listens to offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The health of both players. Neither was really healthy for long stretches in training camp last year, which led to a lot of Chuma Edoga snaps at right guard last year. With both of them at 100% entering July, I think it stands to reason the right guard spot will look much improved now compared to this same time last year.

Milum staying healthy is especially important since, unlike Mekari, he doesn't have a background as a starter. Milum needs to stay healthy to continue to get the reps that he did not get during his rookie season, creating a sense of urgency for the second-year guard to take advantage of any chances that he gets this summer.

“I think Wyatt's done a great job this spring. Same thing, playing offensive line as a rookie is very difficult. There's a lot going on. The game happens close, it happens fast and it's way different than college. The players are better, things are faster and you have to get used to that," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said during the offseason program.

"Wyatt did that early on and just kept getting better. So, this spring he's kind of come out and he is just so much more comfortable. So, it's been really fun to play next to at times and see him compete and see the way he's handling himself and his understanding of the game has improved a ton and I'm super proud of that.”

Why This Battle Matters

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen have made it clear that they want the running game to improve this season. A big part of that equation will be how the running back room plays out in the post-Travis Etienne era , but an even bigger part of it could be the state of the Jaguars' offensive line once Week 1 rolls around.

The Jaguars could be trotting out the same Week 1 unit they had last season, though the health of Mekari now compared to when Week 1 came last season could be a significant boost. But if Mekari is able to come through in training camp and displace the veteran starter, then the Jaguars could be opting for the future of the guard position to start now, and or in 2027.

There is a scenario where Mekari wins the job, starts across from veteran left guard Ezra Cleveland, and then the Jaguars take a look at both guard spots with Milum and 2026 third-rounder Emmanuel Pregnon. We will know the answer to that question much sooner rather than later.