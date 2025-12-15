3 Euphoric Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Trouncing of Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been seeking an offensive explosion all season. They've shown flashes of dominance on that side of the ball, but they hadn't had a truly wire-to-wire performance like the one they had been hoping for. Even in their blowout wins, like the season opener over the Carolina Panthers and last week's manhandling of the Tennessee Titans, the offense still left plenty of meat on the bone.



That changed in Week 15. The Jaguars were highly favored over the New York Jets, who were forced to roll out their third-string quarterback, Brady Cook. Everyone was siding with Jacksonville in this one, to an almost uncomfortable extent. But the Jags handled their business, got plenty of offense in the process, and routed the Jets, 48-20, tying the second-highest scoring total of any team in the 2025 NFL season.



Jaguars' fantasy football factory has arrived



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on after scoring a touchdown and giving the ball to a young fan during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence



Just as everyone expected, Trevor Lawrence is well on his way to finishing as fantasy's QB1 in Week 15. He had the best statistical game of his career, with 330 yards passing on 23-of-30 completions to go along with five touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, he also ran it five times for 51 yards and another score, giving him 44.3 fantasy points.



He became the first player in NFL history to tally 300+ passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, 50+ rushing yards, and one or more rushing scores. Not Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes. But the Jacksonville Jaguars' own Trevor Lawrence. And what's craziest? He did it in just three quarters of football.



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Brian Thomas Jr.



It's hard to imagine many fantasy teams making the playoffs after burning their first- or second-round pick on Brian Thomas Jr. For those that were able to sneak into the postseason and then trusted him in the opening round, they were rewarded for their loyalty with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, along with a designed carry for five yards for good measure. That gave BTJ 17.1 full-PPR points, his second-highest total of the season.



His performance against the Jets marked his second consecutive game with double-digit points and three or more catches. T-Law gave him seven targets today, even with Parker Washington back and Jakobi Meyers downfield. BTJ might just redeem his fantasy season with a torrid playoff run.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates in the end zone after a fourth quarter touchdown during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Travis Etienne Jr.



Travis Etienne Jr. started off his fantasy playoffs with a bang. Coming into Week 15, he had never had more than one receiving touchdown in a game. He had three against the Jets, finding the end zone on all of his catches to go along with 73 yards through the air. He didn't do much on the ground, rushing 12 times for just 32 yards, but he did more than enough for the Jaguars and his fantasy teams.



The one knock on ETN's 2025 season so far was his lack of production as a pass-catcher. That changed against the Jets, which might just unlock a new element to this Jaguars' offense down the home stretch of the campaign.

To see how the Jaguars fare in the fantasy football playoffs, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.