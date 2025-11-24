Proof Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen is Having Another Fantastic Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Last week, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen set the all-time franchise sack record in a dominant win against the Los Angeles Chargers. But he didn't stop there.

A week after making history against the Chargers, Hines-Allen had arguably his best game of the season in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals , recording nine pressures and a sack -- the latest strong performance in a long line of them in 2025.

Hines-Allen's Big Season

Hines-Allen has been the stalwart of the Jaguars' defense for years now, ever since he had one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history in 2019 with double-digit sacks and a Pro Bowl nod. And that has continued this season, with Hines-Allen recording 3.5 of his 4 sacks this season over the last four weeks as the Jaguars look to make a playoff push.

His dominant game against the Cardinals means he is tied with Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson for the most Week 12 pressures. And before Monday Night Football, Hines-Allen is tied for fourth in the NFL in pressures with 53, behind only Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, and Anderson. Hines-Allen is in front of likely Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and other star pass rushers like Jared Verse and Danielle Hunter.

The sack numbers may not be where anyone -- fans, the team, Hines-Allen himself - likely wants them. But anyone who watches Hines-Allen plays can see the impact he has on the game week in and week out, and Week 12 was another example of it as several Hines-Allen pressures led to sacks for other defenders.

Hines-Allen will not be a Pro Bowler or All-Pro with his current sack production, because that is what most people fixiate on when looking at pass-rushers. But the down-to-down impact has been amongst the best in the NFL, and he is a big reason the Jaguars' pass-rush has improved so much over the last two weeks.

"Those guys, we had to use a lot of them in terms of knowing that they were going to chuck it a good amount of times in this game. We used a lot of guys in different positions. We had a few substitution errors because of that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

"(DL) Danny (Striggow) kind of got nicked and we were trying to put some different guys in some different spots to give us some more rush. They ran it for what – 55 yards again and we knew they were going to want to come out and chuck it and we had to impact them and influence the rush, which we did in a lot of ways.”

