One Underrated Free Agent Who Makes Perfect Sense for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback room is one of great debate this spring.

The Jaguars have a pair of starters set to hit free agency in the form of Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome, and Travis Hunter is set to spend more snaps at cornerback this season than he did a year ago. As it stands today, cornerback could be the room the Jaguars see the most change in this offseason.

If the Jaguars look to free agency to sort out the cornerback position, though, there is one forgotten name that makes perfect sense as a solution at the position.

Underrated FA

Pro Football Focus took a look at some of the most underrated pending free agents on the defensive side of the ball, and there is one who the Jaguars should certainly be interested in: Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Douglas to a one-year, $3 million deal in late August, and he went on to be one of the league’s top value free agent signings in the NFL this season. The former third-round pick out of West Virginia ranked 21st out of 112 qualifying cornerbacks with a 73.5 PFF overall grade," PFF said.

"Douglas was one of 21 cornerbacks to record at least nine pass breakups and his 72.6 passer rating allowed ranked 11th among cornerbacks with at least 250 coverage snaps. He’s been an excellent coverage corner over the last five years, recording 16 interceptions and 35 pass breakups in that time."

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) enters the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Douglas, of course, has one very notable connection to the Jaguars' staff in new Jaguars defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, who served as the Dolphins' cornerbacks coach while Douglas excelled with them in 2025. Araujo spent each and every day with Douglas last season, on the practice field, in meetings, and on game days, and he could be a serious draw for the Jaguars to land the veteran cornerback.

Considering Douglas is a bit of a journeyman at this point in his career, he seems unlikely to break the bank and land a large enough contract to negate potential top compensatory draft picks for the Jaguars. With the price, the need, and the connections to the Jaguars' staff, Douglas makes plenty of sense for the Jaguars to consider this offseason.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars, of course, could opt to let their cornerback reinforcements come via the draft since they have Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis when he returns from injury. If not, though, Douglas stands out as a potential option.

