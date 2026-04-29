One Fascinating Note On Each New Jaguars Rookie Jersey Number
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The rookies have their new look.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced jersey number changes and debuts on Wednesday, and all 10 of the Jaguars picks got new numbers. We break down one interesting fact about each one below.
Round 2, Pick No. 56: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher (#87)
There has been a long line of Jaguars tight ends to wear No. 87, though hopefully things go smoother for Nate Boerkircher than they did for Josh Pederson. With that in mind, there is one big name who also wore No. 87 for the Jaguars: Keenan McCardell, one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. McCardell has since gone on to become one of the NFL's top wide receiver coaches, giving No. 87 big shoes to fill.
Round 3, Pick No. 81: Texas A&M IDL Albert Regis (#98)
Round 3, Pick No. 88: Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon (#75)
From one guard hopeful to another, Emmanuel Pregnon is wearing the same number that Cooper Hodges wore for the last few years. It is also the same number as some other top picks the Jaguars have made along the offensive line with Jawaan Taylor from 2019-22 and Eugene Monroe from 2009-13.
Round 3, Pick No. 100: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey (#22)
Jalen Huskey wore No. 22 at Maryland to honor his sister, who unexpectedly passed away in 2022. Jarrian Jones did wear No. 22 for the Jaguars but will now wear No. 4, giving Huskey another chance to honor his sister.
"Huge inspiration. I'm hoping that I can connect with Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] so I can figure something out with that number [22]. But just being able to have her with me on the field and wearing that 22 is something that's extremely important to me," Huskey said last week.
"My family is my rock, and it means a lot to them to see me on the field wearing 22. And just being able to go through whatever with my chin up, knowing that my family's looking at me and they're depending on me is something that I really care about.”
Round 4, Pick No. 119: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams (#90)
Wesley Williams will be asked to play a key role in the Jaguars' rotation early on, which seems to make it perfect that he is wearing the same number of other role defensive ends like Emmanuel Ogbah and Andre Branch. But most impressiverly, former Jaguars stud Tony Brackens wore No. 90 for years and held the sack record for over 20 years.
Round 5, No. 164: Houston TE Tanner Koziol (#89)
If there is one recent Jaguar that reminds me of Tanner Koziol, it might be former tight end Josh Oliver, who wore No. 89. Oliver has become much more of a blocker at the NFL level, but it was not his game in college. Koziol, like Oliver, is better flexed out and offers the Jaguars a high-upside pass-catcher to develop at tight end.
Round 6, No. 191: Baylor WR Josh Cameron (#19)
While the last few players who have work this number for the Jaguar have been quarterbacks, the Jaguars did draft a big-bodied receiver late on Day 3 to give this number to: Collin Johnson, who for a time looked like a promising piece of the Jaguars' receiver room. Time will tell if Cameron can beat that out, but he has the traits to do so.
Round 6, No. 203: Stanford WR CJ Williams (#18)
The last receiver to wear No. 18 for the Jaguars actaully reminds me a lot of CJ Williams, and that is Joshua Cephus. They have similar frames and skill sets, and it will not be hard for Williams to remind us of Cephus on the field this summer. Williams, of course, will have to likely find the role on special teams that Cephus never did to stick on the roster.
Round 7, No. 233: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee (#58)
Dawuane Smoot is really gone now. Smoot was the last player to wear No. 58 for the Jaguars, and is one of only two Jaguars this century to wear the number -- the other being former defensive tackle Doug Costin. Zach Durfee does have one pass-rusher to chase, though, in former Jaguars defensive end Jason Babin.
Round 7, No. 240: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes (#53)
Parker Hughes is wearing the same number as former Jaguars linebacker Dakota Allen, who in 2019 was drafted by ... the Los Angeles Rams. Like Hughes, Allen was a seventh-round pick and was another example of these front offices looking to Day 3 to add to the linebacker position. Hughes has some similar traits, too.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley