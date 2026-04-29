One Fascinating Note On Each New Jaguars Rookie Jersey Number

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The rookies have their new look.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced jersey number changes and debuts on Wednesday, and all 10 of the Jaguars picks got new numbers. We break down one interesting fact about each one below.

Round 2, Pick No. 56: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher (#87)

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) lines up during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There has been a long line of Jaguars tight ends to wear No. 87, though hopefully things go smoother for Nate Boerkircher than they did for Josh Pederson. With that in mind, there is one big name who also wore No. 87 for the Jaguars: Keenan McCardell, one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. McCardell has since gone on to become one of the NFL's top wide receiver coaches, giving No. 87 big shoes to fill.

Round 3, Pick No. 81: Texas A&M IDL Albert Regis (#98)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon (#75)

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

From one guard hopeful to another, Emmanuel Pregnon is wearing the same number that Cooper Hodges wore for the last few years. It is also the same number as some other top picks the Jaguars have made along the offensive line with Jawaan Taylor from 2019-22 and Eugene Monroe from 2009-13.

Round 3, Pick No. 100: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey (#22)

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Jalen Huskey wore No. 22 at Maryland to honor his sister, who unexpectedly passed away in 2022. Jarrian Jones did wear No. 22 for the Jaguars but will now wear No. 4, giving Huskey another chance to honor his sister.

"Huge inspiration. I'm hoping that I can connect with Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] so I can figure something out with that number [22]. But just being able to have her with me on the field and wearing that 22 is something that's extremely important to me," Huskey said last week.

"My family is my rock, and it means a lot to them to see me on the field wearing 22. And just being able to go through whatever with my chin up, knowing that my family's looking at me and they're depending on me is something that I really care about.”

Round 4, Pick No. 119: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams (#90)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wesley Williams will be asked to play a key role in the Jaguars' rotation early on, which seems to make it perfect that he is wearing the same number of other role defensive ends like Emmanuel Ogbah and Andre Branch. But most impressiverly, former Jaguars stud Tony Brackens wore No. 90 for years and held the sack record for over 20 years.

Round 5, No. 164: Houston TE Tanner Koziol (#89)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (TE15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

If there is one recent Jaguar that reminds me of Tanner Koziol, it might be former tight end Josh Oliver, who wore No. 89. Oliver has become much more of a blocker at the NFL level, but it was not his game in college. Koziol, like Oliver, is better flexed out and offers the Jaguars a high-upside pass-catcher to develop at tight end.

Round 6, No. 191: Baylor WR Josh Cameron (#19)

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the last few players who have work this number for the Jaguar have been quarterbacks, the Jaguars did draft a big-bodied receiver late on Day 3 to give this number to: Collin Johnson, who for a time looked like a promising piece of the Jaguars' receiver room. Time will tell if Cameron can beat that out, but he has the traits to do so.

Round 6, No. 203: Stanford WR CJ Williams (#18)

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The last receiver to wear No. 18 for the Jaguars actaully reminds me a lot of CJ Williams, and that is Joshua Cephus. They have similar frames and skill sets, and it will not be hard for Williams to remind us of Cephus on the field this summer. Williams, of course, will have to likely find the role on special teams that Cephus never did to stick on the roster.

Round 7, No. 233: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee (#58)

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (15) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dawuane Smoot is really gone now. Smoot was the last player to wear No. 58 for the Jaguars, and is one of only two Jaguars this century to wear the number -- the other being former defensive tackle Doug Costin. Zach Durfee does have one pass-rusher to chase, though, in former Jaguars defensive end Jason Babin.

Round 7, No. 240: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes (#53)

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9) celebrates his interception in the final moments of the NCAA college football game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Hughes is wearing the same number as former Jaguars linebacker Dakota Allen, who in 2019 was drafted by ... the Los Angeles Rams. Like Hughes, Allen was a seventh-round pick and was another example of these front offices looking to Day 3 to add to the linebacker position. Hughes has some similar traits, too.